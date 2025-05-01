Everything we know so far about Jeff Bezos' relationship with Donald Trump





The formerly freezing relationship between Donald Trump and Jeff Bezos has been held in recent times, due to a large part of the new will of the founders of Amazon to licked the presidents of the presidents and the longtime affection of the presidents for the bootlickers.

But Tuesday offered a brief window on their former quarrel after Punchbowl News reported that Amazon planned to display the cost of prices next to the prices of products on its website. The white house press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Shed had spoken to the President of the report and qualified the hostile and political move. She accused Amazon of associating with a Chinese propaganda arm, referring to a report by Reuters 2021 on Amazon by removing criticism on the speeches and writing of President Xi Jinping.

The two billionaires seem to have quickly chopped it on a telephone call after a Trump was annoyed called Bezos. And Amazon published a statement saying that she had never considered that the tariff characteristic, which she did not progress with her low -cost store.

After the test, Trump only had good things to say about Bezos. He was great, Trump told journalists. He solved a problem very quickly, and he did the right thing, and he is a good guy.

The brief Lovers quarrel was a bit of DJ from Trumps' first mandate. But rapid resolution is an indicator of the quantity that has changed since. Here is an overview of how the relationship between Trump and Bezos went from Sour to Sweet.

#Sendonaldtospace

The spit between Trump and Bezos dates back at least 2015, when Trump was still running for the republican presidential appointment, and the tweets were still 140 characters. It was at that time that Trump started hanging out Bezos, accusing him of using the Washington Post as a tax refuge for Amazon. The @washingtonpost loses money (a deduction) and gives the owner @jeffbezos power to screw the public with low taxation of @amazon! Trump wrote, probably in retaliation for the critical coverage of his campaign.

Bezos, who was always ready to defend this cover, quickly applauded: finally ransacked by @REALDONALDTRUMP. I always reserve it a seat on the Blue Origin rocket. #Senddonaldtospace, wrote Bezos, as well as a link to a video of his recent rocket landing.

We cannot let him get away.

Trump-Bezos' dynamics were practically no chummier once Trump won the appointment and started calling for an antitrust examination in Bezoss companies. In an interview with Sean Hannity in May 2016, Trump accused Bezos of fleeing with the murder. He argued that Bezos used the post as a political power tool against me and against other people and said that we cannot let him get away.

The articles then editors in chief, Martin Baron, defended the editorial independence of Bezos newspapers, affirming at the time that he had not received any instruction from Jeff Bezos concerning our coverage of the presidential camper, moreover, any other subject.

Bezos supported this feeling in his own interview with Baron, also in May 2016, saying that prevailing against the position was not an appropriate way for a presidential candidate to behave. We want a society where any of us, any individual or institution, if he chooses it, can examine, examine and criticize an elected official, in particular a candidate for the highest office in the country in the world. It's critical, he said. What would be shocking and disturbing is if you didn't do that. Shocking and disturbing, indeed!

The Battle of Postal Service

Bezos extended an olive branch to Trump after the 2016 elections, saying that he would give the new president his most open mind. But Trump was not interested in doing kindly and continued to hammer on the alleged Amazons of tax evasion on Twitter. These attacks intensified when Trump began to put pressure on American postal service to increase shipping rates on Amazon, causing the slide of his stock market.

