



PM Modi will throw the foundation stone of and inaugurate several development projects worth more than 58,000 crores in Amaravati. File | Photo credit: @ narendramodi / yt via pti photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the World Audio-Visual and Entertainment Summit (Waves) in Mumbai Thursday, May 1, 2025) and the International International Water Port of Vizhinjam in Kerala on Friday May 2, 2025). A press release indicates that Prime Minister Modi will be on tour of three states, including Andhra Pradesh, over the next two days. Read also: PM Modi in Mumbaifor Waves Summit 2025 Habs PM Modi will throw the foundation stone of and inaugurate several development projects worth more than 58,000 crores in Amaravati. It will also speak to the public during the events of the three states. The PMO said that the 2025 Waves are a leading summit in India. The four-day event is about to position India as a global hub for the media, entertainment and digital innovation by bringing together creators, startups, industry leaders and decision-makers around the world, he added. Read also: the ministers of around thirty countries confirm the participation in the top of the waves WAVES 2025, which has a slogan of connection connectors, of countries of connection, will attend the participation of more than 90 countries, with more than 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, more than 300 companies and more than 350 startups. The summit will include 42 plenary sessions, 39 sessions in small groups and 32 masterclasses covering various sectors, including broadcasting, infotainment, AVGC-XR, films and digital media, he added. The sea port worth 8,900 crosses in Kerala is the first transhipment port dedicated to the container which represents the transformative progress made in the India maritime sector as part of the unified vision of Viksit Bharat, he said. The port of strategically important Vizhinjam has been identified as a key priority project which will help strengthen India's position in world trade, improve the efficiency of logistics and reduce dependence on foreign ports for the transhipment of goods. Its natural natural project of almost 20 meters and its location near one of the most popular maritime trade routes in the world further strengthens the position of India in world trade, added the press release. He said that in accordance with his commitment to ensuring world -class infrastructure and connectivity across the country, the Prime Minister will inaugurate seven national highway projects in Andhra Pradesh. He will also launch rail projects to improve connectivity and increase capacity. Among other projects, he will also lay the basic stone of a range of missile tests in Nagayalanka in Andhra Pradesh worth 1,460 crore. It will include a launch center, technical instrumentation facilities, native radars, telemetry and electro-optical systems improving the preparation of the country's defense. He will lay the foundation stone of the EKTA Mall PM in Madhurawada at Visakhapatnam. The PMO said that it had been envisaged with the aim of promoting national integration, supporting the Make in India initiative, promoting a UN district product, generating employment opportunities, empowering rural artisans and improving the presence on the market for native products.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-to-visit-maharashtra-kerala-andhra-pradesh-on-may-1-and-2/article69512714.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos