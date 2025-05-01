



Trump famous for 100 days at Michigan Rally

President Donald Trump organized a rally in the county of Macomb, Michigan, to celebrate his first 100 days in power.

The representative Shri Thanedar introduced a resolution to the indictment of President Donald Trump for the third time, invoking abuse of power and violations of the Constitution. The resolution faces a difficult battle in the house controlled by the Republican.

The American representative Shri Thanedar, of Michigan, introduced resolution on Tuesday to the indictment of President Donald Trump for the third time.

In a press release, on April 28, Thanedar said he presented a resolution of dismissal citing “an abuse of radical power, blatant violations of the Constitution and acts of tyranny which undermine American democracy and threaten the rule of law”.

“Trumps attacks on regular procedure, citizenship of the dawn, humanitarian aid and the courts are not” politics “. They are a direct attack on our democracy,” said Thanedar in a Facebook article. “Enough, that's enough, I present indictment articles against him.”

The resolution introduced by Thanedar will probably be referred to the Chamber's Judicial Committee, which is under the majority control of Trump's Republican Party, just like the American Chamber as a whole and the Senate as well. It is unlikely that any other action will take place regarding the resolution.

“Donald Trump has repeatedly shown that he was unfit to serve as president and represents a clear and present danger for the constitution of our nations and our democracy,” said Thanedar. “His illegal actions have overturned the judicial system, violated the separation of powers and placed personal power and personal interest above the public service.”

Thanedar, which represents the 13th district of the Michigan Congress, faces challenges for the re -election of at least two members of his own party next year.

Trump celebrated his 100th day of power this week during his second term with a rally in Michigan.

Here is everything that must know about the member of the Michigan congress who filed a resolution seeking to dismiss Trump.

What does Thanedar resolution understand?

The resolution includes seven dismissal articles describing a range of constitutional violations:

Obstruction of justice and the abuse of the executive power: including the refusal of the regular procedure, the illegal deportations, the challenge of judicial orders and the abusive use of the Ministry of Justice. Actions of reprisals against criticism, the media and lawyers exercising a constitutionally protected discourse. Consolidating uncontrolled power, eroding civil freedoms and challenging the constitutional limits of the presidential authority. What does this mean to dismiss an official?

The indictment is the process of disappointment of a government official for the reprehensible act, according to USA.GOV.

In Congress, the members of the Chamber can vote by a simple majority to dismiss a federal president or official. The action then turned to the Senate, where a trial, supervised by a member of the Supreme Court, would require a majority of two thirds to withdraw a person from their functions.

Did Donald Trump face the dismissal before?

Yes, Trump was dismissed twice by an American house led by Democrats in February 2020 and February 2021 after his office. The Senate acquitted him accusations in both cases.

More: we questioned 100 michiganders over the first 100 days of Trumps: here is what they said

To whom was the last person removed from their functions by the indictment?

Judge G. Thomas Porteous Jr. was removed in 2010, said the Congress Library.

Porteous was a judge of the Federal District Court for the Oriental District of Louisiana, starting in 1994. In 2008, the American judicial conference determined that Porteous had committed a judicial fault. He was accused of having a corrupt financial relationship with a law firm involved in a case on his file and of poorly refusing a request to reject himself from this case, to be involved in corrupt conduct with guarantee of bonding and to make false statements and important representations related to his personal bankruptcy file.

Does Thanedar show up for the congress in 2026?

A member of the US Congress, Thanedar is looking for a third term of two years.

What Michigan district represents Thanedar?

Thanedar represents the 13th district of Michigan, which includes mainly Detroit and certain parts of the surrounding suburbs.

Have other Democrats announced races?

The representative of the State Donavan McKinney and the former state senator Adam Hollier will both appear against Thanedar in the Democratic primary in 2026.

What is the history of Shri Thanedar?

Born in India, Thanedar, 70, was elected to the Congress in 2022, according to the regional chamber DUDTROIT. He became an American citizen in 1988.

Before serving at Congress, Thanedar served in the House of Representatives of Michigan.

Thanedar, author and entrepreneur, came to the United States in 1979 to continue a doctorate at the University of Akron.

Moreover in 1991, Thanedar bought Fire / Polytech laboratories.

In 2005, the company's total revenues were $ 16 million and 160 people were employed, according to the regional chamber in Dedetoit.

Then in 2011, he sold Fire, launched his own chemical test laboratory, Avomeen Analytical Services and in 2016, sold a majority participation in the company in the High Street Capital High Street Capital Company.

He is the first Indian American at the Michigan Congress, according to the media.

Detroit Free Press journalist Todd Spangler contributed the reports.

Jalen Williams is a journalist with the tendency of the Detroit Free Press. Contact it at [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freep.com/story/news/local/michigan/2025/04/30/michigan-congressman-impeach-donald-trump-shri-thanedar-house-senate/83359838007/

