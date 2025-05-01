The Chinese weapons of the top secret will be exposed if the war of India-Pakistan bursts, Russia “Brahmastra” will collide with .., tension for Xi Jinping due to …

Home

Top secret Chinese weapons will be exposed if the war of India-Pakistan bursts, the “Brahmastre” of Russia will collide with NATO …, the tension for Xi Jinping due to …

Speculations are widespread that India could launch a military operation against Pakistan in the next 36 hours, potentially triggering the first full-fledged India-Pakistan War since the Kargil War in 1999.

(Deposit)

Indian-Pakistani war: In the middle of the imminent threat of a large-scale India-Pakistan war after last week's barbaric terrorist attack, experts think that it will be the first time that the advanced secrets of China will be used in a real war, and will face the head with Otat weapons like the Rafale Fight Jet of French-Fale.

Spotlight on Chinese weapons, NATO in the middle of war fever in India-Pakistan

According to information, Pakistan intensified war preparations after obtaining a manifest support from China, which stressed that it will protect “sovereignty and territorial integrity” from its ally. Experts note that Pakistan has a massive stock of Chinese manufacturing armaments, while India has fatal fighter planes and advanced weapons of Russia and France, and the imminent conflict will be a direct confrontation between these armaments.

Speculations are widespread that India could launch a military operation against Pakistan in the next 36 hours, potentially triggering the first complete military conflict between the two bitter enemies since the 1999 Kargil War. But apart from the fallout from the deadly conflict, views of the whole world will be obsessed with the first open confrontation between Chinese weapons and NATO armaments, believe that the countries on each side of the fence will try to take a look closely at these weapons to understand their strengths and their weaknesses, if necessary.

According to military analysts, the confrontation between these different types of weapons should take place in Indo-Pacific, a region where China is trying to establish its hegemony, and the countries of this region will closely examine the conflict and the outcome of the confrontation.

India seeks to restore deterrent against terrorism

Speaking of the South China Morning Post, the former Indian ambassador Yogesh Gupta said that even if India did not want to degenerate the crisis, Pakistan will try to establish its domination by using Chinese weapons. “India only wants to restore deterrent against Pakistan terrorist attacks, as was done after Balakot air strikes. It has just ended after Pahalgam's attack,” said Gupta.

Asfandyar Mir, a main South Asian affairs expert at the United States Institute of Peace (USIP) believes that the potential war of India-Pakistan will be more deadly than any previous military confrontation between the two nations of recent history, including the Indian response after the attack on Pulwama 2019, because there is more anger in India compared to previous occasions.

“Pakistan has a limited capacity”

India is likely to make a stellar response, while Pakistan will also set up a formidable offense by using manufacturing weapons in China such as JF17 fighter planes which are now equipped with PL-15 Chinese advances, Mir said.

Experts have noted that India has already shown the ability to strike in the depths of Pakistan, and the current conflict that seems to be directed in this direction where Indian forces target the military and terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan.

According to the military affairs expert, Boyko Nikolov, the current crisis of India-Pakistan is not intended to offer a strategic victory on each side, rather a credible attempted deterrence in the region.

Nikolov noted that Pakistan has already shown its capacity in the conventional war by retaliation of Iranian missile attack with a military response, and also launched a drone attack in Afghanistan, but Islamabad's capacities in this area are limited to India.

NATO weapons from India VS Chinese manufacturing weapons from Pakistan

Meanwhile, Asfandyar Mir noted that the armed forces of India are more modern, and the Russian anti -missile defense system S400 will pose a major challenge for the air offensive in Pakistan. In addition, India now has its BVR missiles constructed natives which it does not have in 2019.

The conflict will also put Rafale Trust of the IAF hunting planes in direct confrontation with the J10C and JF17 Chinese manufacturing aircraft in Pakistan, and prove once and for all which is a higher war plane. The J10C and JF17 are now equipped with advanced PL-15 missiles, which is an advanced long-range air-air missile, apparently with a range between 200 and 300 kilometers, making it a major threat to Indian Air Force Hunting Airplanes (IAF).

However, IAF's burst fighter planes are equipped with AESA Radar and Meteor missile, a combination that many experts believe that the PL-15 missile can surpass in a real scenario.

Pakistan has deployed the Can-15 cannon made in China, while India has the South Korea Vajra K9 barrel, on the borders, and experts say that China will retain its breath because it will probably be the first time that its weapons will be face to face with Western weapons.











