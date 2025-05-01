Trump jokingly says he would like to be Pope: “The number one choice”





I would like to be pope '', pleasant in advance on the conclave

When asked who he wanted to be elected as the next pope, President Donald Trump joked before saying that he had no preference.

Washington – President Donald Trump joked Tuesday that Hed as being the next leader of the Roman Catholic Church, a few days after the death of Pope Francis, 88.

Francis suffered from a stroke and heart failure, said Vatican doctor Andrea Arcangeli in a death certificate published last week, Reuters reported. His death will soon launch the process of selecting a successor.

I would like to be a pope, Trump told journalists outside the White House. It would be my number one choice.

In response to Trumps's remarks, Southern Caroline's Republican Senator Lindsey Graham joking about X that he was delighted to learn that President Trump is open to the idea of ​​being the next Pope.

It would really be a black horse candidate, but I would ask the Papal conclave and the Catholic faithful to keep an open mind on this possibility! He wrote. The first combination of the president of the Pope-US has many advantages. Look for white smoke. Trump MMXXVIII!

The process of selecting a new pope implies a papal conclave, a private election held behind closed doors of the sixtine chapel of the city of the Vatican where 135 cardinals vote on who will serve as a leader in the Catholic church. The Papal conclave is set for May 7.

Trump later told journalists that he had no preference for whom Francis's successor is chosen.

“I must say that we have a cardinal who happens to be outside a place called New York which is very good, so well see what is going on,” he said, probably referring to Cardinal Timothy Dolan in New York. Reuters reported that Dolan was not on the list of possible suitors to succeed Francis.

Contribution: Mike Snider, Anthony Robledo and John Bacon, USA Today

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2025/04/30/donald-trump-pope-catholic-conclave-lindsay-graham/83363390007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos