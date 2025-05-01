Donald Trump makes America Dumberon ends | Notice





Not so long ago, if someone suffered from anxiety, depression, even mood, doctors thought it was a great idea to cut a piece of his brain. The remedy can be incredibly worse than the disease – it could leave the patient confused, unable to think clearly, or even catatonic (memorably represented in “One has flown over the nest of the cuckoo”) – but at least the patient would no longer have this annoying anxiety. Of course, finally, the medical field began to see this approach as an embarrassing error.

President Donald Trump made the cornerstone of his second term.

Trump lobotomize America. It directly and intentionally attacks the functioning of our collective brain in order to reach its own quixotic ends. Under the guise of fighting a range of real or imagined afflictions – illegal immigration, the decline in the manufacture of America; Diversity, equity and inclusion programs (DEI); And the government's ineffectiveness – Trump administration launched a multi -pont war against American intelligence. This campaign is not only winning, it creates what could be a permanent rout, a generational degradation of our intellectual capacity.

President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he gets out of the Air Force One upon arrival at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey on April 26. President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he gets out of the Air Force One upon arrival at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey on April 26. Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images Getty

The tactic comes down to a one-two punch: Jabs aimed to erode the intelligence of any opposition, the hairs of Blatter abrupt which overwhelm the nuanced thought.

The blows fell first inside the government, because the experts, the Nerds and the people who know how to make mathematics and exploit the technology have been chonded (or “traumatized” when leaving, because the head of management and the head of the Russell Vaught budget would have it).

A very shortened list of examples: specialists in the digital service for the defense of the Pentagon responsible for the development of rapid technology have resigned en masse; The key staff of the National Nuclear Security Administration supervising our nuclear weapons and our scientists from the Department of Agriculture fighting the flu from birds; US health agencies experts focused on cutting -edge biomedical research was chopped (by doge employees without scientific history); And professionals who collect data on the problems of drug consumption in maternal mortality education have been dismissed and their offices have been closed (apparently, it is not enough to break our neurons, we must also disconnect our eyes from our frontal lobes).

Apart from the government, it is difficult to find a discipline that requires an advanced diploma – Medicine, Law, Sciences and all kinds of advanced studies – which has not been subject to the attack on Maga.

The American institutions of science has been broken, research which is the vein of economic prosperity and well-being for the generation of our children's generation. We may have literally discovered extraterrestrial life last week (really) and yet we cannot confirm it due to Doges Cups.

Medicine based on evidence is Verboten: a doctor supervising vaccines and public health operated under a flood of lies by the Secretary of Health and Social Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., while a skeptic of vaccines has already punished to practice medical without license.

The front lines of our legal building have been divided and conquered, with leading law firms in the process of sneaking and gently promising to be silent and work for Trump, while the Supreme Court is punching carefully to avoid confrontation. And the administration attacks education at all levels: finance, harass and intimidate the best universities, while deleting the subsidies, loans and data that maintain the functioning of elementary schools.

By trying to crush all these areas while trying to inflate the most old -fashioned forms of manufacturing through its price rate, Trump seems literally wanting to conduct Americans of the sectors requiring reflection and an invention to be screwed in widgets on the assembly lines. It is not exactly the cultural revolution, where Mao Zedong – entirely difficult for intellectuals and scientists – forced the best minds in the country in subordinate work. But there is an echo.

And while the Jabs systematically separate our intellectual defenses, gray glue damage bursts from Maga's mouths are boring in our heads and leaving Woozy.

Trump's absurd tariff plan has been the subject of not one but three arguments of truth of his administration which contradict themselves directly and obviously (Note: You cannot collect more money from prices, lower global prices and nourish domestic manufacturing at the same time). But they seem convinced that they can skate about “the effect of dopeler” – where stupid ideas seem smarter when they come very quickly.

They are also important on the use of the repetition of “four legs, two legs, two legs” of simplistic ideas. By responding to their admitted error and their clear loss of the Supreme Court in the Kilmar Abrego Garcia case – where the administration has wrongly sent a man to a foreign gulag despite a court order to let him stay – the white house press secretary kept a briefing featuring a mourning mother whose daughter was murdered by a different -paid migrant.

No real link between cases? No matter, keep repeating: you are either with migrants or you don't. “It's really as simple,” said the White House counter-terrorist, Tsar Sebastian Gorka. “We have people who love America, like the president, like his cabinet, like the directors of his agencies, who want to protect the Americans. And then there is the other side, who is on the side of the cartel members, on the side of illegal foreigners.”

Trump's team not only releases these insipid logical lemons, but it also makes voluntary shills to spread them and assaulted the media that dare to try to emphasize any finer print. Thus, although the consumer media were skillfully disseminated – ABC News has settled the questionable Trump defamation trial and the long -standing producer of 60 minutes resigned while CBS began to rush under a similar legal threat – safeguard agents have received primordial access to amplifying the most acute trumpeisms even.

Why is Trump doing all of this? The simple version is, well, simple: getting rid of government data makes it more difficult to visure the disastrous impact of its policies, to get rid of government experts makes it more difficult to stop its ideological program and to drown the world in stupid rhetoric evokes the law against you and you, the law, you, like hell. “”

But there is the sinister version. In “Examination Day”, an episode of the Renaissance of the Twilight area of ​​1985, a 12 -year -old boy is required to undergo an obligatory intelligence test of the government. The dystopian torsion is that the test is intended not to find a floor, but a ceiling. When the boy exceeds the legal limit of Qi, he is executed.

Trump may not plan anything so explicit in his stupid American. But he surely wants to make his own affirmation of reality the basis of each political question and not compete with objective reality. Kellyanne Conway's famous statement that there are “alternative facts” was only the tip of the iceberg. As Winston Smith realized in 1984, “freedom is freedom to say that two plus two are four”. Trump's goal is to make the proposal that two plus two are at least five open to the debate. If the intellectual opposition is away, it can provide all the answers.

Certainly, we are far from this kind of explicit tyranny. But even if we escape becoming a Trumpian autocracy, we can still slide towards an American idiocracy.

Matt Robison is a writer, animator of Podcast and former member of the Congress.

The points of view expressed in this article are the own writers.

