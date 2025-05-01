A new chapter of the Jokowi false diploma accusation





The question of false diplomas that struck the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo entered a new phase. On Wednesday afternoon, on April 30, 2025, Jokowi officially reported five false diplomas to the metropolitan police in Jakarta. The 7th President of Indonesia Joko Widodo has really shown that his seriousness would be a legal action linked to the accusations of false diplomas. Wednesday April 30, 2025, Jokowi reported five people to Jakarta police for alleged defamation and slander linked to false diplomas. Jokowi's lawyer Yakup Hasibuan said the five people reported by Jokowi had the initial hospital, ES, Hospital, T and K. The five names had been submitted to the investigator. “Earlier, Mr. Jokowi had clearly shown the primary diploma, secondary school, the high school, to the UGM diploma, all had been shown to investigators,” Jokowi's lawyer, Yakup Hasibuan, in the metropolitan police of Jakarta, South Jakarta, said on Wednesday April 3024. Jokowi had already talked about his efforts to report false diplomas. According to Jokowi, the question of a false diploma that struck him was too far and was slander everywhere. Jokowi also revealed the reason why only the slander of false diplomas in the police. He also invited law enforcement officials to carry out digital forensic tests from his diploma. “Yes, I was still in office, I did not think it was over. It was always extended, so by virtue of the law of the law, it was better, once again to be clear and clear,” said the former governor of Dki Jakarta. Previously, Gadjah Mada University (UGM) had confirmed that Jokowi graduated from the Faculty of Forestry. The vice-chancellor of the UGM, Wening Udasmoro, also explained a copy of a secondary school diploma to the questions of the Jokowi thesis of the thesis. “So, on our side, UGM is an educational institution that we always comply with academic regulations. Beginning when students are present on this campus with all kinds of documents until the end,” said Wening For more information, the accusation of a false diploma which struck Jokowi restarted after the former speaker of the University of Mataram, Rismon Hasiholan Sianipar, helped to question the authenticity of the thesis and the baccalaureate of the Jokowi diploma, in particular the use of the new Roman letter of Times which was considered as unusual 1980. The UGM itself said that the use of letters is common in several impressions around the campus. The UGM also said that Jokowi's academic documents were original and officially recorded. Shortly after, the last trial concerning the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma returned to the Surakarta district court on Monday, April 14, 2025. A resident of Surakarta appointed Muhammad Taufik sent a trial against Jokowi to UGM. With the legal measures taken by Jokowi, the question of false diplomas has entered a new phase. It should be hoped that the question of false diplomas that apply Jokowi will be finished and does not reread.

