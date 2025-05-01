How a vote managed by the scene in China shaped my first real vote in the Federal Australian elections

With a record number of early voters, I just passed in the federal elections in 2025 in Australia, the first free vote of my life.

For most Australians, the vote is a civic duty of routine, often accompanied by siblings of sausages, crowded polling stations and familiar arguments on the party which “will repair” the economy.

For me, it was a moment that brought the weight of memory and a hard -won freedom.

I was 16 when I launched my first vote at the Lycée in China, after the school suddenly ordered all the staff and students of the indoor stadium.

Later, I learned that the vote was for a district representative of the young Communist League a path to membership of the Communist Party in power.

The scene remains lively in my mind: curtains and red flags covering the scene, and three giant red banners suspended from the ceiling, each with only one name.

Below them were held three large red boxes.

There was no speech. No politicians. No chance of asking questions.

While I was standing there, trying to understand who the candidates were, a teacher quietly moved our ranks, saying to us: Vote for the second candidate.

So I did it. We all did.

I wondered: if the result was already decided, why go through the movements?

Our textbooks told us that China practiced democracy. But we were there, making a strange type of theater, where the choice was an illusion and disobedience was almost impossible.

When I shared my confusion with my mother that evening, she just laughed.

“Welcome to the real world”, “ She said.

“One day, you will see what a vote in Australia or the United States looks like.”

But it was not until years later that I really seized the difference between democracy that is claimed and lived democracy.

Peter Khalil, a member of the work of Wills, hands me my certificate of Australian citizenship. (Supplied: Bang Xiao))

Democracy is not perfect

It was a simple act, in a few minutes.

I entered the anticipated voting center, shown my identifier, recovered my ballots and quietly filled them.

Voting this week, in an ordinary suburban stand, I realized how extraordinary the ordinary can be.

In my Melbourne willing electorate, cynicism is high and trusts politicians who vacillate.

However, under noise and imperfections is something precious: the real ability to choose.

My family at home was full of questions.

“What person have you voted for the role of the Prime Minister?” I was looking forward to my father.

I explained that Australia does not have a presidential system where the chief is elected directly, but rather parliamentary.

He looked surprised. “I thought it was the same thing as the American elections. Did Australians know it?” He asked.

I laughed. Everyone, I say, but democracy here is like the air so natural that people sometimes forget that it exists.

In Australia, it is a silent and lively reality even when it is invisible, important even when it is neglected.

In China, democracy was a chapter of a manual.

My father considers political chaos in the United States as proof of democracy in difficulty.

The current tariff war between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump has led to broader questions about democracy and governance. (Reuters))

However, at the same time, he fully supported me to become a citizen of a democratic country, even if the price was to give up my Chinese citizenship.

It is not a contradiction. He reflects a common vision among many Chinese: nothing is perfect, and very little in the world is black and white.

Some in Australia also asked if democracy “still works”.

The chaos of the American trade war has deepened this conversation, not only within Chinese communities, but around the world.

The re-election of Donald Trump sparked a fierce debate: is democracy too chaotic? Is the Chinese model more stable, more efficient?

Some went further, suggesting that the United States suffered its own “cultural revolution”, in the midst of growing polarization, political violence and distrust of institutions.

It is tempting, sometimes, to draw parallels.

Democracies may seem messy. They may not provide clear results. They can feel broken.

But standing in this polling room, I was reminded how different it feels when you have lived under an authoritarian system.

You cannot compare a system where leaders change by force to that where leaders change votes.

You cannot compare a system where the public has no real voice to that where each vote has.

No, democracy is not perfect. But democracy does not concern perfection.

This is the right to participate.

This is the right to question, choose and be heard.

I arrived in Australia in 2007 as an international student and in 2023, I finally started the trip to citizenship. (Provided))

AI changes the situation for new voters

New Australians like me, especially migrants who come from very different political systems, were often considered a “joker” during the elections.

Historically, we have been considered less politically committed or easily influenced by cultural or linguistic barriers.

But the 2025 federal elections tell a more complicated story.

For many new Australians, the trip to full political participation is no longer filled with obstacles until before.

Most people in the community did not have the opportunity, like me, to cover several elections as a journalist.

For many, the ballot can still be intimidating.

Long lists of candidates. Complicated instructions. Political parties which often communicate in large slogans rather than clear policies.

For voters whose mother tongue is not English, understand the nuances of party platforms and political debates requires additional effort.

But this time, something was different: artificial intelligence helps.

From voter guides in Chinese language to AI translations and digital campaigns on WeChat and Xiaohongshu, AI plays a role in the holding of new informed voters in their own language.

The community is as diversified and dynamic as any other.

The young generations, in particular, are considerably less linked to the traditional trends of their parents and grandparents.

They sail on Australian policy according to their own conditions.

Although technology has its dark sides, it does not facilitate the vote.

It also helps to break the linguistic barrier, making a more powerful informed vote.

The first vote with a difficult time

My first vote in Australia came with an unexpected complication.

When I arrived at the first voting center to film my experience, I was really excited.

I wanted to capture the moment not only for me, but for others who could relate to the feeling of voting for the first time.

But this excitement quickly turned into something else. A volunteer arrested me and asked me not to record.

It was a just request but what followed was a surprise.

She asked to see my press pass, then laughed and said that she could make a similar herself.

Then she shouted to leaving, threatening to call the police.

I stopped filming immediately and I spoke to the director on the spot of the Australian electoral commission, who came to explain that I had an appointment with the media with their team.

But the woman refused to listen and told me to “leave”.

I did not feel confident as an elector, not as a journalist.

But I knew everyone was not like that.

Some people in the line smiled and congratulated me on having voted for the first time.

This kindness meant a lot.

Democracy does not only concern the vote. For people from minorities like me, it is a question of being considered as part of the public to which we all belong.

In China and Australia, my first voting experiences came with something that I did not expect to be present, but not entirely seen.

While I placed my ballot in the box, I thought about this day almost 20 years ago under three giant, confused and obedient banners.

At least this time, nobody told me what to do.

No predetermined result. No fear. Just a simple choice.

Voting does not make a country perfect, but it makes the change possible.

It makes hope real.

And for new Australians like me, it is silent proof that democracy for all its faults, frustrations and noise is always something to believe.

