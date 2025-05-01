April 30, 2025 Donald Trump Presidency News





After falling in the morning, American actions pushed in the green to close the day after the publication of an economic report in the trade department, which revealed that the American economy contracts in the first quarter.

The S&P 500 and Dow have marked a sequence of seven -day victories, their best continuous rally this year. However, the indices closed in April in the red while the stock market tried to recover from a strong collapse caused by President Donald Trumps Prices.

The gross domestic product (GDP) registered at an annualized rate of -0.3%, the ministry reported. This marks a net slowdown compared to the growth rate of 2.4% in the fourth quarter and is much lower than economists' expectations of an increase of 0.8%.

In response, Trump defended his economic file from administrations, accusing former President Joe Biden for current challenges. I do not take credit or discredit for the stock market, I simply say that we have inherited a waste, he said.

If you join us, here is a summary of today's key economic news:

Republicans and Democrats react: Republican senators have expressed their concern concerning the latest economic data, but said that the hope of being hope that the order of the vast legislative program, including tax reductions, will spend this summer, which can lead the economy on the right track. The Republicans echoed comments and blamed Biden for the current state of the economy. Meanwhile, Democratic Senator Peter Welch said that the President of the United States is carrying the burden of what the economy does, or the benefit of what he does.

Trump Spins advisor: Peter Navarro, special advisor to the president, tried to run the GDP report as very positive news for Americans, praising how the prices lead a huge amount of domestic investment. It was the best negative print, as they say in the trade, for the GDP that I have ever seen in my life. It should really be a very positive news for America, said Navarro.

Inflation has cooled: in other economic news, inflation has slowed heavily in March, approaching the target of 2% of federal reserves, while consumption expenditure continued to fuel the economy. Learn more.

Too early to call the recession: although the last GDP report indicates a significant slowdown, it does not necessarily point out that the United States is in a recession at least not yet. CNNS Matt Egan explains why this contraction does not automatically equivalent to a recession.

CNNS Maureen Chowdhury, Donald Judd, Morgan Rimmer, Alison Main, Manu Raju, Casey Riddle, Kit Maher, Alicia Wallace, Bryan Mena and Matt Eagan contributed to this report.

This message has been updated with details on American stock market performance for today and April.

