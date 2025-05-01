XI highlights good planning for economic and social development in 2026-2030

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also Secretary General of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) and president of the Central Military Commission, chairs a symposium on the economic and social development of China during the 15th period of five-year plan (2026-2030) and pronounced an important speech in Shanghai, East China, April 30, 2025. (Xinhua / Wang Ye)

Shanghai, April 30 (Xinhua) – Chinese President Xi Jinping called on Wednesday to make solid plans for the country's economic and social development during the period 2026-2030, stressing “the management of our own business” and guaranteeing both development and security.

The remarks occurred while China exceeds efforts to achieve the objectives set in the 14th five-year plan (2021-2025) during the last year of its implementation and to formulate the next five-year plan.

“Planning must focus on the objective of essentially achieving socialist modernization, with a view to building a large country and advancing national rejuvenation,” said Xi during a symposium here on the economic and social development of China during the 15th period of five-year plan (2026-2030).

The China's five -year plan is a key master document for long -term economic and social progress, which describes the country's overall objectives, major tasks and political orientation in various sectors over a period of five years.

In the planning of economic and social development for the next five years, it is necessary to adapt to changes of situation and to seize strategic priorities, said XI, also secretary general of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) and president of the Central Military Commission.

Targets and tasks should be fixed reasonably with approaches and measures to be proposed for each specific area, he said.

“We have to manage our own business well and remain determined to extend a high -level opening,” Xi told the symposium, highlighting the promotion of high quality development on all fronts.

“A greater emphasis must be put on insurance both development and security, with a complete assessment of national and external risks and challenges,” he said, calling for efforts to improve the national security system.

Since its first launch in the 1950s, the five -year plan has been a plan for the global development of China. The formulation process works through a well -structured framework that combines centralized and unified leadership of the CPC central committee with a large democratic participation.

In 2020, XI managed the editorial group for formulation proposals from the 14th five -term plan and long -term objectives until 2035. He chaired seven symposiums within three months to seek suggestions for representatives from all walks of life.

“The successive five -year plans of China offer the world economy an unrivaled certainty – a critical anchor at a time when the world faces deep unpredictability,” said Wang Huiyao, president of the Center for China and Globalization, a reflection group based in Beijing.

A meeting of the political bureau of the CPC Central Committee, chaired by XI last Friday, called to “attack the uncertainty of radical changes in the external environment with the certainty of high quality development of the country”.

Wednesday's symposium brought Prime Minister Li Qiang and Cai Qi, director of the CPC Central Committee CPC, who are both members of the CPC Central Committee Politics Bureau.

Speaking after listening to opinions and suggestions from main officials from several provincial regions, XI said that higher strategic priority should be granted to the promotion of new quality productive forces in accordance with local conditions in the next five years.

Stressing the roles of technological innovation and the real economy, it has urged efforts to transform and modernize traditional industries, develop emerging industries and take avant-garde arrangements for the future industries, in order to accelerate the modernization of the industrial system.

Stressing for the benefit of the people, XI also called to guarantee and improve the livelihoods of people through development and to regularly advance common prosperity.

“The plan at next five years could consolidate China's position as the largest consumer market in the middle class as well as a stabilizer and a growth engine for the world,” Wang Huiyao told Xinhua, noting that the country will still contribute to the stability of global supply chains and promotes long -term international cooperation.

The Consulting Cabinet Deloitte China is expecting the country to accelerate its economic transformation over the next five years. The changes will take place in fields such as innovation in science-tech, the integration of the digital economy and artificial intelligence, green development and high-level opening, according to a recent report of society.

