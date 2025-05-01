



What followed was an action blitz intended to improve the worst of the crisis. During his very first night in power, the historian William E. Leuchtenburg (died three months ago) told in his seminal volume, Franklin D. Roosevelt and the New Deal, 1932-1940, Roosevelt led the secretary of the Treasury William Woodin to write an emergency banking bill and gave him less than five days to prepare him.

Five days later, on March 9, 1933, the Congress summoned a special session during which it approved the presidents' banking bill with a unanimous vote in the House and an almost unanimous vote in the Senate. Shortly after, Roosevelt urged the legislator to adopt a measure of the relief of unemployment. At the end of the month, on March 31, the congress had created the Civilian Conservation Corps.

It was only the start of an explosion of legislative and executive activity. Only May 12, Roosevelt signed the Federal Emergency Relief Act establishing the precursor of the administration of the progress of the law on the adjustment of agriculture and the law on emergency mortgages. He signed the bill creating Tennessee Valley Authority less than a week later, on May 18, and the Securities ACT regulating the offer and sale of securities on May 27. On June 16, Roosevelt signed Glass-Steagall, a law regulating the banking system, and the National Industrial Recovery Act, a bill on companies and omnibus labor relations with a component of public works. With this, and 100 days after its start, the congress came out of the session.

The legislature, wrote Leuchtenburg,

had written the laws of the country the most extraordinary series of reforms in the history of nations. He had engaged the country to an unprecedented program of industrial cooperation of the government; promised to distribute delicious sums to millions of basic farmers; responsibility accepted for the well-being of millions of unemployed; agreed to engage in a large -scale experiment in regional planning; has promised billions of dollars to save houses and foreclosure farms; undertook enormous public works expenses; guaranteed the country's small bank deposits; And had established the federal regulation of Wall Street for the first time.

And Roosevelt, continued Leuchtenburg, had managed the whole operation as a seasoned field general. The president even invented the hundred days of phrasing, using it in a game by the fire of July 24, 1933 on his recovery program, describing him as a period devoted to the start of the New Deal wheels.

The frantic movement of the first months of Roosevelts has established a high level for all future presidents; All failed. The first 100 days make him look like a statesman of the minor league, said a journalist from the successor to Roosevelts, Harry S. Truman. Times described the first 100 days of the Eisenhower administration as a slow start. And after John F. Kennedys the first 100 days produced few important achievements, the young president let the opportunity pass without remark.

