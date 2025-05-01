Politics
Jokowi ALAP-ALAP-ALAP volunteers report a number of names related to the fake diploma questions to the Sleman police
Harianjogja.com, SlemanBase of the Relawan base Jokowi (AAJ) reported a certain number of names with suspicions of incitement in the issue of the fake diploma of the 7th President of Indonesia Joko Widodo to the Sleman police on Wednesday (04/30/2025).
The coordinator of the Jokowi regional volunteer Alap-Alap Sleman, Pambudi Salistio, explained his arrival with a number of other volunteers because he felt uncomfortable with the question of false diplomas addressed to the 7th Indonesian president, Joko Widodo.
Read also: Regarding false diploma reports, investigators asked 35 questions to Jokowi
In fact, according to Pambudi, Gadjah Mada University (UGM) has confirmed that Jokowi has completed the Dharma sort of higher education at UGM.
“From the University of Gadjah Mada that Mr. Jokowi participated in the Dharma Tri Dharma of Higher Education, namely teaching and teaching, research, then community service, it is valid and it is indicated that the initial Jokowi diploma,” Pambudi told the Sleman police on Wednesday (04/30).
However, even if the campus where Jokowi had had an education had raised his voice, Pambudi said that the news of this false diploma had continued to be broadcast. Therefore, to avoid conflicts, Pambudi and volunteers report this problem to the police.
“With this hope that it can be treated immediately for future learning, so that this situation becomes conducive,” he said.
As for a number of names such as Roy Suryo, Rismon Hasiholan, Dr. Tifauzia in Rizal Fadillah would have Jokowi volunteers to the Sleman police. The above names are reported by volunteers with the suspicion of article 310 of the Criminal Code and the ITE law.
“The first reported by Roy Suryo, then Tifa, then Rizal, the next Rismon. The consideration was that they were, including and his friends, they were more emphasizing an analysis for him, according to the one who claimed to be an expert in the field of telematics, but could not recognize from the University of Gadjah Mada,” he explained.
Even if Pambudi was 100%sure, what UGM said was a truth. “Who else, if the UGM party has declared its authenticity, but the problem is still distributed on the lie,” he continued.
Regarding the reasons why the reports were made to the Sleman police, this said that Pambudi was inseparable from action activities to the UGM at that time which questioned the Jokowi diploma. “Because the place of April 15, 2025 was at the University of Gadjah Mada, he entered the territorial district of Sememan Regency. Yes, the moment of action on campus,” he said.
“When there is an UGM verification event, he first disseminates a news of the information for the action at the UGM. This is how the crowd occurs so that the traffic jams, then the speeches too. So, for me, this incentive triggers us to immediately rather than a conflict between various parties,” he added.
In this incentive sequence, Jokowi volunteers have also prepared a number of evidence. The evidence was included in detail in a flash disc.
The content of the Flash disc said that Pambudi containing photos, videos on press clippings that strengthen the suspicions reported by Jokowi Alap-Alap volunteers. In addition, proof of the campus declaration also added that it was also included in this complaint. “In the form of a flash disc, there is a video, there is social media data, which is a video of UGM events,” he said.
Sleman Police Akp Riski Adrian Criminal Investigation Unit explained that information status is still in the form of complaints. The complaint is currently under investigation by the police. “Still not a report, just a complaint, we are still examining the complaint,” he said.
