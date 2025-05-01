PM Modi inaugurates the World AV Summit “Waves 2025” in Mumbai | Check the details here





The four -day summit, owned under the slogan “Connecting Creators, Connecting Country”, is a historic initiative to position India as a global hub for the media, entertainment and digital innovation.

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Maharashtra on Thursday and was the first in the country in his audio-visual world and entertainment (Waves) 2025 at the Jio World Center in Mumbai. While addressing a rally at the top, the Prime Minister has reached artists, content creators, creative thinkers and innovators around the world. He also pointed out that Waves 2025 has united, artists, innovators, investors and decision -makers from more than 100 countries under one roof, marking an important step in the development of an ecosystem of talent and creativity. Stressing the essence of the summit, he said that Waves is not only an event is a global platform that belongs to each artist and creator, symbolizing India engagement to shape the future of the media and entertainment thanks to collaboration and innovation. Prime Minister Modi has also struck for creative responsibility, saying that technology plays an increasingly important role in people's lives and additional efforts were necessary to maintain human sensitivity. “Humans should not be transformed into robots. We have to make them more sensitive,” he said. The Prime Minister called for protecting the young generation from anti-human ideas. His comments occurred in the midst of an increasing debate on controversial online content, which prompted the Supreme Court to request the government's response. “Like the Indian” Khana “, I am sure that the Indian” Gaana “will also become world popular,” he said, adding that screen size will become mini, but the message (stories from India) becomes mega. The four -day summit, held under the slogan “Connection of creators, countries of connection”, is a historic initiative to position India as a world center for the media, entertainment and digital innovation. The summit brings together creators, startups, industry giants and decision -makers around the world. Reflecting the vision of the Prime Ministers of the exploitation of creativity, technology and talents to build a better future, Wave 2025 includes a wide range of fields, including films, OTT platforms, games, comics, media, AI, AVGC-XR, broadcasting and emerging technology. Objective of waves 2025 One of the main protruding facts of Waves 2025 is its ambitious objective: to extend the entertainment market of India to $ 50 billion by 2029 and to considerably stimulate the share of countries in the global entertainment economy. For the first time, India will also host the World Media Dialogue (GMD) during the summit, where ministerial level representatives of 25 countries will engage in strategic conversations, signaling a historic moment in India partnership with the international media and entertainment ecosystem. The summit will also be assisted by the launch of the wave market, a global electronic market platform bringing together more than 6,100 buyers, 5,200 sellers and 2,100 projects, promoting large-scale networking and commercial opportunities between national and international stakeholders. PM Modi to interact with creators During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will visit the “Craosphere” area and will interact with certain creators of the “Create in India” challenge, a national initiative that has received more than 1 lakh recordings since its launch last year. He should also visit the Bharat pavilion, which will display the creative achievements of India on several verticals. It should be noted here that Waves 2025 promises a large global gathering, with the participation of more than 90 countries, more than 10,000 delegates, more than 1,000 creators, more than 300 companies and more than 350 startups. The agenda of the summit includes 42 plenary sessions, 39 sessions in small groups and 32 masterclasses, covering domains such as broadcasting, infodivement, AVGC-XR, cinema and digital media.

