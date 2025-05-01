Taipei, Taiwan Taiwan has confidence in the support of the United States, said a senior Taiwanese official, despite a general concern on the island that US President Donald Trump could use Eastern Asian democracy as a negotiation currency in his relations with China.

Taiwan and the United States have a very strong and solid relationship, and Taiwan has an intermediate support for the US Congress, said the Minister of the Conseil of Continental Affairs Chiu Chui-Cheng in an exclusive interview with Al Jazeera.

Unlike the United States and China, the United States and Taiwan have closely unprecedented relations, said Chiu, whose cabinet's portfolio covers relations with Taiwans with continental China, Hong Kong and Macao.

However, Chiu said it was still too early to fully assess the impact of the second Trump administration.

The Taiwan government will continue to observe the Trump administration because it was less than three months, he said through an interpreter.

The government of Taiwans has a very coherent position to protect our sovereignty, our freedom and our democracy.

Trump made the headlines in Taiwan in 2016 when he accepted a telephone call for Congratulations by Tsai Ing-Wen, overthrowing a long-standing convention that Taiwanese and Taiwanese presidents do not communicate directly.

The links between the United States and Taiwan have continued to deepen throughout the first mandate and under the former American president Joe Biden, with numerous delegations of Democratic and Republican legislators visiting the island in recent years.

Since his return to the White House, however, Trump has launched a series of large on the island, although the American secretary of state Marco Rubio remains a farm in Taiwan.

The American president joined Taiwan in the front stolen the American flea industry, argued that Taipei should pay for his own defense and threatened the best manufacturer of Taiwanese chips Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) with a 100% tax if it does not extend American manufacturing.

Trump also struck Taiwan with a 32% reciprocal rate which was interrupted until July and widened the existing steel and aluminum prices on his exports, among other initiatives.

Like most countries, the United States has no official diplomatic relations with Taiwan, which China considers a part of its territory.

But Washington undertakes to support the defense of the islands under a law of 1979, although the legislation does not specify the obligation to intervene directly in a conflict.

While Taipei adopts a waiting approach, Trumps America First Rhetoric and Politics has raised concerns among many Taiwanese whom he could abandon Taiwan to win concessions in trade discussions with China.

In a survey published by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation in March, only 39.2% of respondents said they thought that the United States would send troops to defend Taiwan, against a 65% summit in 2021.

Despite these fears, Chiu said he thought Washington would never accept an unreasonable request from Beijing to modify the terms of his relationship with Taiwan.

China has undertaken to bring Taiwan together with the Chinese continent, forcibly if necessary, although the communist party in power has never controlled the island directly.

Chiu said Taiwan has a lot to offer in the United States, its strategic position in the Island channel's defense strategy in Washingtons aimed at checking Chinese expansion in the Pacific, in its position as the most important flea manufacturer in the world.

We believe that we can demonstrate to the American people and the United States that Taiwan is a very good partner, and we are irreplaceable, said Chiu.

The portfolio at the Chius firm oversees planning and implementation of Taiwans' policy with crossed features, although Beijing was officially below Taipei since the Democratic Progressive Party took power in 2016.

Beijing considers the separatists of the DPP and has increased military, economic and diplomatic pressure on the island in the past nine years.

United front tactics

Chiu said that the Taiwans government continues to try to communicate with Beijing through official channels, as well as the connection through intermediaries of the business world, the non -profit sector and the university world.

Chiu, however, criticized Chinese communications with the Kuomintang opposition (KMT), which he characterized as part of Bekins Divide and Rule and United Front Tactics used against Taiwan.

The term United Front refers both to an official department of the Chinese Communist Party and to the activities carried out by party members to promote the CCP agenda, in particular to convince the taiwans of 23.4 million citizens that unification with China is both inevitable and desirable, despite the survey showing most Taiwanese promote the status of de facto independence.

We are constantly faced with united front tactics, infiltration and division in Taiwanese society. They are everywhere, said Chiu.

The Taiwans National Security Office continued 64 people for espionage in 2024, mainly active members of the military and veterans of 48 in 2023 and 10 in 2022.

Other threats are more immediately obvious, said Chiu, such as climbing Chinese military exercises and maneuvers near Taiwan in the past five years.

China launched more than 5,000 military flights to Taiwan in 2024 only, said Chiu, including around 3,000 who crossed the Taiwan Strait of the Strait of Taiwan a strategic navigable border between China and Taiwan.

Beijing also sent more than 2,500 warships to Taiwan, some of its contiguous waters, he said, referring to the area adjacent to the territorial sea and extend a maximum of 24 naval miles (44 km) of the shore.

Chiu said he was most concerned about the leadership style of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

XI, who purges an unprecedented third term after having eliminated the limits of the mandate in 2018, is sometimes considered the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao Zedong, the founder of modern China.

The XI diet is a new type of authoritarianism. He prompted fanatic nationalism, and that is why we see the military hegemony and the diplomacy of the wolf warriors, said Chiu.

Continental China at the moment is not a very rational decision -making part, and this nationalism is a great threat to its neighboring countries, said Chiu.

If you ask me what concerns me the most, I would say that it is the essence of the XI regime, he said.