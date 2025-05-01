6 things are known on Jokowi to polish 5 people related to the question of false diplomas

Jakarta – RI 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Polish 5 people linked to false diploma accusations. Jokowi came directly to the metropolitan police of Jakarta to report the 5 people. Jokowi came to the metro police at 0.50 WIB on Wednesday (04/30/2025). He was accompanied by some of his lawyers. The report process carried out by Jokowi lasted about 30 minutes. What Jokowi said after making a report? “This is actually a light problem, the affairs of the false accusations of diploma. But it is necessary to be brought in the field of law so that everything is clear and clear,” Jokowi told journalists after reporting on Wednesday (30/4). Scroll to continue with content Detikcom summarizes a number of things that must be known to the Jokowi report. Discover the following: Who are the 5 people reported by Jokowi? Jokowi's lawyer Jacob Hasibuan revealed that his client had reported 24 videos and objects to the metropolitan police in Jakarta. Jokowi reported 5 people, namely the hospital, the ice, the hospital, T and K. “There are 24 videos, 24 objects that Mr. Jokowi also reported. Jacob said his party had submitted the names to the investigators. He submitted an explanation linked to the main case to the police. Another Jokowi lawyer, Rivai Kusumanegara, added that the five initials would have been involved in the allegations of this false diploma. Therefore, his party reported it. “In the investigation into the 24 objects, we suspect five, at least involved in the non-criminal that we report,” he said.

2. Use the slander article to the ite law Photo: Between the photos / Fauzan The authors were reported on articles 310 and 311 of the penal code and the laws on article 27a, 32 and 35 on information and electronic transactions. “The article we suspect is that there are 310, 311 of the penal code, there are also several articles in the ITE law, including the laws on articles 27a, 32 and 35 ite. Everything has been transmitted,” said Yakup. The following sounds articles 310 and 311 of the penal code Article 310

(1) Anyone who deliberately attacks the honor or the right name of someone by accusing something, which means brilliant so that it is known to the public, threatened with pollution with a maximum imprisonment of nine months or a fine of a maximum fine of four thousand five hundred rupees. (2) If this is done with writing or description which is disseminated, demonstrated or published in public, it is threatened due to written pollution with a maximum imprisonment of one year four months or a fine of a maximum of four thousand five hundred rupees. (3) Not pollution or written pollution, if the law is clearly accomplished in the public interest or because it is forced to defend itself. Article 311

(1) If those who commit written pollution or pollution are authorized to prove that what is alleged is true, does not prove it and that the accusation is made in conflict with what is known, then it is threatened with slander with maximum imprisonment of four years.

(2) The revocation of rights based on article 35 n ° 1 – 3 can be deleted. Here is the sound of article 27a, 32 and 35 uu ite Article 27a

What we mean by “attacking honor or the right name is an act which degrading or damaging the right name or self -esteem so that it does not harm the person, including menyrima and / or slander. Article 32

(1) Everyone intentionally and without rights or against law changes, adds, reduces, transmits, damages, delete, move, hide electronic information and / or electronic documents belonging to others or public goods.

(2) Everyone has intentionally and without rights or against the law in any way or transferred electronic information and / or electronic documents to the electronic systems of other people who are not entitled.

(3) On the actions mentioned in paragraph (1) which results in the opening of electronic information and / or confidential electronic documents to access by the public with the integrity of non-data which is not as it should. Article 35

Everyone intentionally and without rights or against the law of manipulation, creation, changes, withdrawal, destruction of electronic information and / or electronic documents in order that electronic information and / or electronic documents are considered as authentic data. 3. Jokowi was asked 35 questions Jokowi reported the issue of false diploma accusations to the metropolitan police in Jakarta. Jokowi said he was asking 35 questions by the police. “Asked a lot, how early what earlier? 35 (question),” Jokowi told journalists to the metro police. Jokowi did not reveal what the questions asked him. He also claimed to be ready to take a digital forensic exam if necessary to prove his diploma. “(Digital Forensic) If necessary, please, we have brought it to the field of law,” said Jokowi.

4. The reason why Jokowi has just reported the accusation of false diploma Photo: Jokowi in Polda Metro Jaya (Rizky / Detikcom) Jokowi revealed the reason why he had just reported now the accusation of the false diploma. He thought that when he was still the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, this problem was solved. "Yes, in the past, I thought I had finished, it was always extended, so that it was brought into the field of law," said Jokowi, who answered the question "why only decides to report". Jokowi has evaluated that this problem must be brought into the field of law so that it is clear. Even thus, Jokowi assessed that this problem was a light problem. "Yes, brought to the law of the law will be better, so that later, it will be clearer and clear," he said. 5. Jokowi shows an elementary diploma at the UGM at the investigator Jokowi has directly shown his education diploma when he reported to the metropolitan police in Jakarta. Jokowi's lawyer Yakup Hasibuan said Jokowi has shown his education diplomas to investigators. "Thus, Mr. Jokowi clearly showed the primary school graduate diploma, from the undergraduate of the secondary school, until his courses diploma at the UGM, all were shown to investigators," Yakup told the metro police. 6. Polda Metro investigates the Jokowi report Jokowi reported alleged slander linked to the accusation of false diplomas to the regional metro police Jaya yesterday morning. Police have been reporting at present. "His report was received, then was made his statement to the Jaya Metro Police of Kamneg Subditrekrimum," said the chief of public relations of the metropolitan police commissioner of Jakarta, Ade Ary, Wednesday (30/4). Currently, Ade Ary said, the police are carrying out an investigation and deepened on the report. Including investigating the reported. "Being in an in-depth stage of the investigation process. He was in the report we received this morning in the investigation," he added.





