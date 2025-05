Trump blames the predecessor as an American economy struck by pricing policies | Donald Trump News

The president asks for patience as companies react negatively to aggressive efforts to upset world trade.

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, blames former President Joe Biden for the decline of key economic indicators during his first months as president, in the midst of generalized disturbances caused by Trumps' pricing policies.

The American economy contracted 0.3% in the first quarter of the year, the first drop in this type in three years. In the last three months of 2024, the economy increased by 2.4%.

This is the Bidens stock market, no Trumps, Trump said in an article on his social social website. The prices will start to launch soon and companies are starting to move to the United States in record numbers. Our country will explode, but we have to get rid of the overhang of Biden. It will take some time, has nothing to do with the prices, only that it has left us bad figures, but when the boom starts, it will be like no other. Be patient !!!

Since its entry into office, efforts to upset the global trade system thanks to a series of aggressive import rights have caused unrest in the financial markets in the midst of fears of a climbing of trade war and uncertainty surrounding tariff policies.

The first quarter saw an increase in imports, while American companies seek to withdraw from higher costs that could support future prices. Inflation, however, continues to facilitate ease. In March, consumer prices were higher by 2.3% that they were a year earlier, compared to 2.5% in February.

In a press release from the White House, press secretary Karoline Leavitt reflected Trumps' claims that Biden was to blame for any turbulence while declaring that the Wednesday economic report showed a strong economic moment.

It is not surprising that the remains of the economic disaster of Bidens have been an obstacle to economic growth, but the underlying figures tell the real story of the strong moment that President Trump offers, said Leavitt.

Many economic analysts blame it prevails over the chaotic approach to prices for USS signaling indicators. Since entering into office, the S&P 500 has decreased by around 7.3%.

If the commerce eruption was the result of the pre-purchase companies of imported inputs to beat the prices, the decomposition of the trade balance will reverse in the second quarter, said Carl Weinberg, chief economist of the high frequency economy, to the Reuters news agency. This will generate some GDP growth. However, corrosive uncertainty and higher taxes, prices are a tax on imports, will return the growth of GDP in red by the end of this year.

In recent weeks, the White House has suggested that it could reduce prices with American trade partners such as China, the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent declaring last week that the current rates were not durable.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/4/30/trump-blames-predecessor-as-us-economy-hit-by-tariff-policies The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos