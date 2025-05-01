Politics
Trump increases the shoulders of the fears of shortage on the prices, says that children can “have two dolls instead of 30”
Washington President Trump said on Wednesday that he was not concerned about the impact of the trade war continues with China on American consumers, wishing to meet at a meeting of the cabinet that “maybe children will have two dolls instead of 30”.
Trump remarked in response to a journalist who asked when he planned to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
“It will happen,” said Trump. “I have already told you, they have a lot of difficulties because their factories are not dealing. They won a billion of dollars with Biden … selling this kind of thing. Much of this we don't need.
“You know, someone said,” Oh, the shelves will be empty. “Well, maybe the children will have two dolls instead of 30 and maybe the two dolls will cost a few dollars more than they would normally,” added the president.
“But we are not talking about something that we have to do with our best, they have ships that are responsible for things, a large part – not everything, but which we don't need. And we have to get a good deal.”
The president concluded: “We have been scammed by all the countries of the world, but China, I would say, is the main candidate for the offer of ripper in chief.”
Trump imposed prices of up to 145% On Chinese products since its entry into office in January, when the average rate was around 21%.
The massive levies and the public insistence of Beijing will not be “sung” in commercial reforms have aroused speculation that there will be a temporary reduction in rates as a gesture of goodwill to stimulate commitment.
The FLEXPORT World Logistics Company followed a plunge from China's expedition to the United States following prices with the current cancellation rate for trans-Pacific travelAbout 50%.
Apollo Global Management Apollo Management Companypublished a reportThis week, planning a recession this summer, associated with shelves of empty stores and layoffs by trucking companies and large retail chains.
China is one of the three best trade partners in the Americas, as well as Canada and Mexico.
The United States imported $ 438.9 billion in Chinese goods last year, according to the office of the American commercial representative. China imported $ 143.5 billion in the United States during the same period.
Trump previously spoke disdaining the need to import goods from countries that he has a tariff, saying several times that the United States does not need Canadian wood, energy products or cars made in factories north of the border.
The large vast negotiation offensive of the presidents saw it slap a 25% rate on foreign manufacturing cars, a 25% rate of 25% on steel and aluminum and a 25% price on goods not in accordance with the USMCA of Canada and Mexico.
It also announced on April 2 a new reference rate of 10% for most imports to triple the previous average rate, although it has taken an even higher reciprocal prices against most nations, with the exception of China, until the beginning of July to allow commercial negotiations.
The Trump administration is currently engaged in commercial negotiations with approximately 15 main economic partners with officials saying that transactions are close to several countries, including India, Japan and South Korea.
Trump said on Wednesday that he did not relax the prices deployed and that new fees on pharmaceutical drugs would arrive.
We are going to get huge amounts of drugs and pharmaceutical companies that will pour in the country. They will have to do it, said Trump.
We will give them a lot of time to do it, but after that, it will be a pricing wall set up, and they will not be happy, but they will be happy if they start to build now.
