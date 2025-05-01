Waves 2025: PM Modi invites global creators in India, supports the orange economy for GDP growth





India creative and cultural industries will play a decisive role in spreading the country's future economic growth, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the very first 2025 wave summit held in Mumbai on Thursday, May 1. Addressing a global gathering of artists, investors and decision -makers from more than 100 countries, Modi has positioned India as a hub for the global economy of content and entertainment motivated by what it called the orange economy. The orange economy has been ratified in content, creativity and culture will be a solid pillar of India GDP in the years to come, said Modi. From music and film to games and animation, India is already making a world brand, and the possibilities to come is endless.

He noted that Indian films have reached the public around the world and underlined how OTT-TOT-Top (OTT) platforms in India have increased tenfold in recent years. The screens become micro, but messages become macro, he said. Modi has invited global investors and content creators to make India their content playing field, citing nations rich in stories, talents and traditions. The world is looking for new ways to narrate and India has a treasure of timeless, world nature, he said. The India potential, noted Modi, lies not only in its infrastructure but in its people. For investors, I say: invest not only in platforms, but in people, he urged, calling for a deeper commitment to Indias Human Capital and Creative Spirit. The summit of waves as a platform to unite the world creative forces was supervised by the Prime Minister as a movement, not just a meeting. Waves is not only an acronym, it is actually a wave, he said. This wave is fueled by the passion of creators and the cultural depth of India. Prime Minister Modi noted that 112 years ago, on May 3, 1913, Raja Harishchandra, widely recognized as the first complete feature in India produced and produced by Dadasaheb Phalke, was published. Stressing that the creative impulse of India must become a national movement, it urged young people to become ambassadors of Indian stories: youth, tells the billion unspeakable stories from India. It is the responsibility of the new generation to ensure that India stories reach every corner of the world. He reassured the creators that the government is held firmly behind them. The Prime Minister has also drawn attention to the opportunities for the global market, citing the world's 430 billion dollar animation market, which is expected to double in the next decade. He also said that the live concert industry had endless possibilities in India, and that the country quickly becomes a global destination for music, festivals and immersive experiences.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbctv18.com/entertainment/waves-2025-pm-modi-invites-global-creators-to-india-backs-orange-economy-for-gdp-growth-19597411.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos