Donald Trump's approval rating undergoes a quadruple blow





A hundred days after his second term, President Donald Trump is struggling with sliding approval ratings in four major national polls, signaling an increasing dissatisfaction with the public towards his management.

Why it matters

Measuring a president after 100 days is a tradition that began during the first mandate of Franklin D. Roosevelt in the 1930s and has since become a symbolic step which offers a snapshot of the early momentum of a president, the perception of the public and the political capital.

What to know

According to the latest Yougov / Yahoo survey, carried out between April 25 and 25 among 1,597 respondents, Trump approval increased from 44% in March to 42%, while disapproval increased from 50% to 53%, increasing its net negative by –6 to –11. The survey had an error margin of ± 2.9 percentage points.

Emerson College has also published a survey today, which showed that Trump's approval rating had increased slightly from 47% to 45% since March, while its disapproval rating remained the same at 45%. The last survey was carried out between April 25 and 25 among 1,000 registered voters and had an error margin of +/- 3 percentage points.

President Donald Trump greets as he climbs to Air Force One on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at Joint Base Andrews, MD.

Even Rasmussen reports, who has historically shown a stronger approval for Trump, has recorded a slowdown. On April 22, Trump owned a margin of positive approval of +3 (50% approval, 47% disapprove). On April 29, which had switched to a net note of –4, with 47% approving and 51% disapproving.

The new Daily Mail / JL Partners survey, carried out between April 23 and 23, among 1,006 registered voters, marked the net reversal, going from a +8 approval margin (approved at 54%, 46% disapprove) on April 17 to –10 (45% approval, 55%) in just one week.

But other polls have shown more promising results for Trump. The most recent Yougov / Economist survey, carried out between 25 and 25 April and 25 in 1,785 adults, showed that Trump's approval rating had increased slightly, from 41% on April 18 to 42% now. The disapproval increased from 54% to 52%. The survey had an error margin of ± 3.2 percentage points.

Meanwhile, the latest Reuters / Ipsos survey, carried out between April 25 and 25, in 1,029 adults, did not show any change in Trump's approval rating, which remained 42%, while its disapproval rating remained at 53%.

Trump's approval notes have flowed since he introduced new prices from the “Liberation Day”, which saw the markets crash, before rebounding a few days later.

This means that some polls, including the latest CNN and Fox News polls, have shown that Trump is now less popular than it was at the same time during his first mandate.

The CNN survey has also shown that Trump has the lowest approval note for any newly elected president at 100 days dating from Dwight Eisenhower.

The Yougov / Yahoo survey has also shown that Trump's current approval rating at 100 days is equal (with its first mandate number) for the lowest of all modern American presidents.

Meanwhile, Newsweek's Tracker shows that Trump's approval rating is currently 44%, while 52% disapprove of, marking one of his lowest approval notes so far.

This follows a series of surveys that show support declining to the president, showing his approval notes on most questions, in particular the economy, the shipwreck.

The Yougov / Yahoo survey has shown that more Americans are now disapproving that the approval of the way Trump manages almost all problems. This includes public spending (by a margin of 6 points); Diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI (by a margin of 9 points); war between Russia and Ukraine (by a margin of 14 points); and democracy (by a margin of 15 points).

However, the lowest approval of Trump have been reserved for its economy management (36% approve, 56% disapprove) and the cost of living (31% approve, 59% disapprove). Even a quarter of Trump 2024 voters disapprove of the way he manages the latter.

To put these figures in perspective, the average approval rating of Trump on the economy was 49% in the middle of 2020 – at the height of the COVVI -19 accident. Its average disapproval rate was 45%.

PolldateAPPPROVEDISAPPPROVERAPUSSENAPRIL 294751YOUGOV / YAHOOOPRIL 25-284253EMERSON COLDPRIL 25-284545ECONOMIST / YOUGOVAPRIL 25-284252IPSOS / REUTERSAPRIL 25-274253MORNING CONSAPRIL 25-27453J.L. Partnersapril 23-284555Yougov / CBSAPRIL 23-254555JOHN ZOGBY STRATEGIERSAPRIL 22-234850nyt / SIENAAPRIL 21-244254

Emerson and Reuters Ipsos surveys have also shown negative results for Trump on the economy. According to Emerson College, a plurality of voters (49%) thinks that Trump's economic policy aggravates the economy, while 29% think that administration policies improve it; 23% think that it has no effect or it is too early to say. Overall, 37% approves Trump management of the American economy, while 49% disapprove of. In the Reuters / Ipsos survey, the approval of the economy increased from 37 to 36%, while disapproval increased from 51 to 56%.

Trump also saw his approval ratings on his immigration policy slide. Immigration had previously been one of the strongest questions for the president. In the Emerson College survey, approval of the management of the immigration policy by the president increased from 48% to 45% this month, while disapproval increased from 40% to 44%. The approval of the expulsion policy is slightly lower: 43% approve and 46% disapprove.

The Reuters / Ipsos survey has shown that approval remained the same with 45%, but disapproval increased to 48%against 46%.

But the Yougov / Yahoo was an exception to the rule, showing Trump above the water of 2 percentage points (48% approve, 46% disapprove) on immigration.

How Donald Trump's approval rating is compared to the first trimester

The Realclearpolitics tracker showed that on April 30, 2017, the Trump approval rating was 43%, while his disapproval rating was 52%, which gave him a net approval of -9 points, which makes Trump slightly more popular than at the same point in his first visit to the Oval office.

However, other polls have shown that Trump is less popular now than it was at the same time during his first mandate.

How Donald Trump's approval rating is compared

The approval rating of 44% of Trump is lower than that of former president Joe Biden at the same time of his presidency. On April 16, 2021, Biden was 54%, with a 42%disapproval rating, according to Realclearpolitics.

While Trump started his second term with higher approval ratings than ever, according to Gallup's first survey on Trump's second term, carried out between January 21 and 27, he was still less popular than any president since 1953 at the start of a mandate and the only one starting with an approval note below 50%. Gallup said Biden started his first mandate with a 57%approval rating.

And according to compiled data from Gallup by the American presidency project, Trump ranks well below other presidents recently elected after 100 days, going back to Eisenhower, who had a 73%approval rating.

Other elected presidents benefited from solid support from the American public just over three months in their conditions: John F. Kennedy 83%; Richard Nixon 62%; Jimmy Carter 63%; Ronald Reagan 68%; George HW Bush 56%; Bill Clinton 55%; George W. Bush 62%; and Barack Obama 65%.

What people say

Spencer Kimball, executive director of the Emerson College survey, said: “Despite several unpopular national and foreign policies, President Trump still holds a rooted basis of voters who, if they had the opportunity, say they would vote again for him.

JL James Johnson's partner aspect told Daily Mail: “Our last survey shocked DC because he showed Trump his most popular after his pricing announcement. But now, for the first time, we can say that Trump's honeymoon period is over.

“The reason for the decline does not seem to be prices in themselves, but the modified position of the administration on the prices: whereas before there was a clear story and a sense that Trump sticks by his weapons, now the voters are confused with regard to what the goal was. This led to doubt their economies and the impact on their portfolio.”

The Sondste CNN, Harry Enter, said: “He broke his own record to be the worst, the American people don't like what they see at this stage of Donald John Trump.”

Amy Walter, from the Cook's political report, told PBS: “The shine has happened. What voters are saying right now is that even if you move quickly and break things '' can be popular for some leaders in Silicon Valley technology, it is really not popular with voters when they think of government and the economy in particular.”

What happens next

Trump's approval rating could fluctuate in the coming weeks, according to the results of key events, including critical negotiations in the Russian-Ukraine war, the evolving tariff situation and concerns about a recession.

