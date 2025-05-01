Politics
Solar panels on all new British houses by 2027 as part of the new work plan
Almost all new houses in England will be equipped with solar panels within two years in the plans to be announced by ministers, he emerged.
The plans would see manufacturers of houses mandated to install solar panels on the roofs of new properties by 2027, which supports the government which will hide energy bills and increase its net Zero Drive.
The change would have added approximately 3,300 to the cost of building a semi-detected or terrace house, going to around 4,000 for detached property, while saving an average household of more than 440 per year on energy bills.
The plans, seen by Timewould force 80% of new houses to have solar panels equivalent to 40% of a land area of buildings. Additional 19% would have a little less, and only 1% of new houses would not have solar panels.
An official said to the newspaper: we believe that this proposal has the advantages of ensuring that the majority of new houses will be built with solar panels, but that there is flexibility for legitimate cases when it is appropriate or not for solar panel coverage.
Currently, only two newly built properties have solar panels, and the ministers have been faced with industry pressure to reduce the number of new houses that would be necessary to have them.
But the installation of solar panels on new houses, because the work targets 1.5 million new houses by the end of the decade is a key element of its zero net plans and its commitment to reduce the energy bills of medium households by 300.
Greenpeace praised the common sense decision. For too long, we waste the free energy that falls on the roofs of houses every day, Lily Rose Ellis, activist of the group's climate.
She added: This shows that the net zero reader can reduce emissions and invoices. The government must now ensure that everyone feels the advantages of a cheap solar on its roofs, as well as each hospital and school, so that they can also take advantage of huge savings and use this money to improve our public services.
He comes after the local Government Association (LGA) this week called for all new constructions to have solar panels on the roof
The organization, which represents the town halls, underlined a recent report of the Resolution Foundation which revealed that national solar panels could save on invoices of 440 on average for households that had it.
Downing Street this week defended Net Zero Labors policies after Sir Tony Blair attacked any strategy that limits short -term fossil fuels as planned for failure.
The former Labor Prime Minister argued that the current climate approach does not work, the debate having become irrational and that people turning away from the policy of the issue because they believe that the proposed solutions are not based on good politics.
In developed countries, voters believe that they are invited to make financial sacrifices and lifestyle changes when they know that their impact on global programs is minimal, wrote Sir Tony in the foreword to a report by the Tony Blair Institute (TBI).
But Downing Street insisted that the approach of the Sir Keir Starmers governments has a minimum impact on people's lives.
The former Prime Minister has since brought back his comments and insisted that he supported the climatic plans of governments.
A government spokesperson said: We have always been clear that we want solar panels on as many new houses as possible, as they are a vital technology to help reduce invoices for families, stimulate our national energy security and help deliver a net zero.
Thanks to the standard of future houses, we plan to maximize the installation of solar panels on new houses, as part of our ambition to ensure that all new houses are econstricted and will develop final plans in due course.
