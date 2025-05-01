Trump says American children may have fewer toys because of his prices

President Donald Trump defended his tariff approach on Wednesday with China saying that American children could end up with fewer toys And the toys with which they find themselves could cost more.

At a meeting from the Cabinet to the White House, Trump was asked if he had spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and the commander -in -chief argued that the factories of China “were not dealing”.

“They made a dollars billion with [former President Joe] Biden sells us things we don't need, “said Trump.” Someone said: “Oh, the shelves will be opened.” Well, maybe children will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls. “”

“Maybe the two dolls will cost a few dollars more than normally,” he added.

In recent weeks, there have been increasing fears that an extension of the American-Chinese trade war causes major supply chain problems, because Trump at the beginning of the month, slapped 145% of prices on Chinese products.

China responded by increasing the rate of price on American products at 125%, but on Wednesday, Reuters said that the Chinese government had discreetly exempt certain products from the tariffs in the sky. The exact details of exempt products are not yet clear.

A lot economists criticized the Trump administration's commercial plan, questioning the approach that the president adopted with most countries as well as the harder position it has taken with China.

Last Thursday, China said that it had not yet engaged with the United States in commercial negotiations.

“The position of China is consistent, and we are open to consultations and dialogues, but any form of consultations and negotiations must be carried out on the basis of mutual respect and equally,” said the spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce, there was said at the time.

The Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, told ABC News on Sunday that he thought there was a “way” to resolve the commercial confrontation with China.

“The first path will be a de-escalation, which I think the Chinese should have,” he said. “A trade agreement can take months, but an agreement in principle and good behavior and remain in the parameters of the agreement by our business partners can prevent prices from returning to the maximum level.”

A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to a comment request.