A new book examines why Narendra Modi fought for a great victory in Varanasi in the elections in 2024

Had my sister [Priyanka] Contested the siege of Varanasi, the Prime Minister would have been defeated by 2 to 3 Lakh votes. – Rahul Gandhi, June 11, 2024.

If the congress had shown courage and played by opposing Priyanka Gandhi to Narendra Modi to challenge Varanasi, who means what Turn India would have taken after June 4, 2024. But the congress did not do this, and the Modi era continues. As Rahul Gandhi made this declaration one week after the reporting of the results, Modi was installed in the saddle, but not so comfortably. Bharatiya Janata's party could not manage a clear majority in itself, and although Modi was re -elected for a third term as Prime Minister, its brilliance had left. The RSS chief, Mohan Bhagwat, seemed to say to Modi to repair his ways when he said that a real Sevak had not Ahankara (arrogance) and operates without causing injury to others.

Yes, the Congress did not show an iron will, but the inhabitants of Varanasi were ready to do the impossible. Ajai Rai, who was a light candidate, lost only 1.52 Lakh votes. Instead of hovering with new heights, the modis victory margin has decreased. The Bharatiya Janata party had wanted to change by more than ten votes Lakh. As Manoj Bhadra wrote, after inventing a new slogan Abki Baar, 10 Lakh Paar, the BJP leaves no stone not returned to achieve its objective by all means as a challenge. The voltage of the participants is not dissuasive on the efforts of the parties to increase the margin of Victory by Modi.

To create history in Varanasi, the BJP made enormous efforts from the start. A great show was organized on the day of the appointment of Modis. About 16 presidents of the national party, three CM and four ministers of the Union, of which the Minister of Defense, were present at the time of the appointment.

But despite the big claims and boast of the monstrous proportions, what was most surprising, is that, when the Prime Minister retired from meditation to the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari after the campaign, Amit Shah, who is the second most powerful man in the government, remained to hold the fort in Varanasi with many ministers of the Union and the office carriers. As Bhupendra Pandey reported, the Prime Minister left responsibility to supervise the elections in Varanasi to the Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, his second commander who, in the last two days [Goyal] And Giriraj Singh and the National Secretary General of BJP, Sunil Bansal. The three, as well as a team of key officials from the BJP and the RSS, managed the matters of the parties in the voting tour.

If Varanasi was really going to be a cake as the BJP had proclaimed it publicly, then why was Shah deposited to direct the Modi army in the city? Why did he also bring together the partners of the Partys Alliance? As Pandey reported, among the others who held a meeting with Shah were the leader of the BJP Ally and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), OM Prakash Rajbhar, and the former party leader Samajwadi (SP) Narad Rai, who joined the BJP on Tuesday. BJP sources said Shah had assigned tasks to his senior party colleagues, Rajbhar, and Rai who is from the community of Bhumihar. Obviously, Modi alone was not enough. The party has tried to amuse workers from other states to mobilize people in their states. In recent days, the BJP has mobilized workers from different states and districts of the Uttar Pradesh to help in the countryside. The workers of the party of Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan make series of areas where the Tamils, Telugu and the people of Rajasthan live. It is another case that the local office carriers of the BJP were boastful. Hmm Log Kayde campaign hi nahin kar rahe hain, koi fight hi nahi hai. Bas Jeet Ka Margin Badhana Hai (we are not doing properly in campaign because there is no fight. The only task is to increase the margin of victory). But wouldn't Amit Shah have visited other constituencies, helping the party to win more seats, instead of being stuck in Varanasi, if it was only the winning margin and not of the victory itself?

It is undeniable that even the opposition had considered the holy city as a lost fight. The congress had chosen Ajay Rai as his candidate from Varanasi not to defeat Modi but for simple tokenism. Rai was the president of the State Congress Party who also disputed Modi in 2014 and 2019. In the two elections, he arrived third, with 75,614 votes (7.34%) in 2014 and 1,52,548 votes (14.38%) in 2019. In 2024, his votes went to 4,60,457, with a share of 40.74%. In 2014, there was no alliance between the opposition parties. In 2019, despite the Spbsp Alliance, the joint candidate Shalini Yadav could only obtain 1.95,159 votes and lost the elections of 4.79,505 votes. In 2024, when SP concluded an alliance with the congress, which had managed to obtain only 2.33% in the elections of the 2022 assembly, it was not considered a formidable alliance. But while the elections passed, the UP alliance turned out to be the Nemesis of the BJP, and in Varanasi, the opposition candidate Ajay Rai gave speed to Modi on the county day. Rai obtained 4.60,457 votes and lost only 1.52,513 votes. Modi obtained 6.12,970 votes, 61,694 votes below 2019.

At a time when Modis' victory in Varanasi was held to be acquired, and the debate pushed the amount of margin that would improve compared to 2019, very few journalists showed the courage to present the real image of Varanasi. It seems that journalists working with the consumer media lacked awareness of the reality on the ground, had fallen to editorial cowardice or went to ideological biases.

Some good men kept their strong and reported the truth and the truth was that there was massive dissatisfaction with the Prime Minister. This feeling of dissatisfaction had its roots in development initiatives that had ignored the very ethics of the city. According to mythology, Varanasi was created by Lord Shiva. Over the centuries, various people have contributed to the unique character of cities. The city belongs to Kabir, one of the greatest spiritual saints. It is also the city where Tlsidas wrote Ramcharitmanas, the story of Lord Ram. The city also housed the ravidas of the mystical poet.

The modernization of the city had ignored all these aspects, and through the results of the elections, the spiritual city seemed to have expressed its dissatisfaction with the attempts made to change its character. Varanasi is not an ordinary city. With hindsight, it seems that Varanasi was rabid to be taken for granted. It reacted as he should have had. One of the largest holy cities in the world was to teach it to a lesson. It was a question of proving that if less mortals, out of pure arrogance and illusion, discover the divinity in themselves, then the law of the cosmos will prove how invincible those who proclaim.

A week before election day in Varanasi, the main journalist Anand Sahay hinted that Modi was no longer invincible in his own burrow, and that the coming road for him was not going to be fluid and easy. He wrote, if Varanasi was not the constituency of the Prime Ministers in the Modi era, in which no tactics to be won can be considered sly, an observer may well be led to think that there is a fight. This owes to the brutal graph of the head of government in New Delhi, and not particularly with a faithful nature of the challenge that he faced with the Ajay Rai congress, although the congress is on an alliance farm with the influential Samajwadi party of the UPS which is very well a strong contrast compared to the period of the UP State of 2017.

Sahay has also written, if you are in a big city, eagerly read the newspapers and closely follow the news televisions, the electoral campaign taking place in the countryside in the Uttar Pradesh can be the greatest surprise. Varanasi in this large state and considerable diversity illustrates it perfectly.

Without a doubt, during the ten years which followed that Modi has become a deputy of Varanasi, the projects at the cost of Rs 48,000 crores were sanctioned and approximately Rs RS was spent. Many development works have taken place. Today, apart from the corridor of Kashi Vishwanath, widened roads, clean Ghats and a highway to airports have given the city a new dimension. The number of tourists has also increased considerably in recent years. But these changes in the landscape of cities made an unhappy citizens section. Their complaint is that the unique identity of cities has been changed. Banaras, after all, is not a commercial city; He breathes spirituality and the old is his identity. But an attempt to bring modern equipment to the city ruined its unique character.

Extract with the permission of Reclaiming Bharat: what changed in 2024 and what awaits us, Ashutosh, Westland.