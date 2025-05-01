



While Ukraine and Gaza have dominated the headlines in recent years, the chances of an even greater war has increased in Asia. China has not abandoned its conceptions on the island democracy of Taiwan, a leader in engagement, Xi Jinping did and probably needs something to say about the next Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (PCC) in 2027. Beijing also continues to make another American ally in the Philippines during the Critical Sea of ​​South China. In addition, while China and India are currently a temporary thawing of relationships, the border dispute between the two has not happened anywhere. For China, it is “encirclement”. Taiwan is seated in the middle of the “first island chain” of Western Allied States which currently prevent the People's Liberation Army (PLA) from projecting power into the Pacific. If China cannot do it, it cannot reach the long-standing goal of Xi Jinping to achieve geopolitical parity with the United States. China cannot afford to let it slip.

However, the United States cannot afford to let this happen. China dominating Asia destroy the networks of the American alliance in the region and could even undermine the domination of the dollar, because a key reason is the role of the American navy as a guardian of the seaway. What then for the United Kingdom? Aside from the economic impact on a great commercial nation of a world war that broke out in Asia, the United Kingdom as the second most powerful Western soldier would find it difficult not to be trained. Of course, the United Kingdom was able to sit on the Vietnam War. But the war this time would be different, especially if neighboring America and Australia are trained. At the very least, the United Kingdom would probably be a large supplier of weapons.

The recent debacle of the abandonment of the British islands of Chagos housing the critical base of the Bombardier of the United Kingdom on Diego Garcia in the Maldives, a great Chinese ally, indicates how the United Kingdom could be unable to avoid joining us. Under funded and demoralized, tales of the unforeseen British armed forces for a major conflict are innumerable, even with new commitments to spend 2.5% of economic production for the British army. Cut to the bone since the Cold War, this new world situation requires, but requires greater expenditure commitments both in troops and in equipment. Ensuring the success of the United Kingdom in the development of weapons is also essential, as is access to vital raw materials. Climate change can be a real danger, but nothing should compromise the energy security of Great Britain in this current climate. Guaranteeing access to food, water, energy and other key inputs is the most important. The United Kingdom probably cannot benefit from a splendid isolation in this volatile era. Instead, Great Britain must prepare for the high possibility of war.

