The YSRCP government has interrupted the capital project of Amaravati, opting rather for a contribution model with three capital Visakhapatnam (administrative), Kurnanol (judicial) and Amaravati (legislative) derailing the original vision of Naidus from the start

Posted on April 30, 2025 | 7:00 p.m. ⚊ Update of April 30, 2025 | 7:00 p.m.

Narendra Modi to relaunch the construction of the futuristic capital of Andhra Pradesh (screenbrab)

Synopsis: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Amaravati on May 2 to relaunch the construction of Andhra Pradeshs Greenfield Capital. Hell sets the basics of projects worth 1 lakh crosses, including government buildings. The event, led by CM Chandrababu Naidu and Apcrda, will extend over 250 acres and have a technological exhibition, major crowd arrangements and keys monitoring

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ready to visit Amaravati on May 2 to relaunch the construction of Andhra Pradeshs Greenfield Capital City, marking a central moment in the development of states. During the event, scheduled for 4:00 p.m. behind the temporary secretariat 1 one

Projects include emblematic structures such as the Amaravati government complex, the High Court and the Legislative Assembly. The Government of Andhra Pradesh provides massive participation in the Lakhs. The chief minister N Chandrababu Naidus Vision for a futuristic and green Amaravati is an absolute priority, and he seems determined to achieve it.

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) organizes the event on a 250 acres site, which will include a large is of the main ceremony, photo galleries, an immersive technological exhibition and a 3D model of the government complex.

Seven roads have been designated for smooth access, with water provisions, food and other amenities to adapt to the expected large crowd. A subcommittee of the cabinet, including the ministers Payyavula Keshav, Kollu Ravira, Satyakumar Yadav, Nadendla Manohar and P Narayana, supervises the preparations for the event.

The Prime Ministers' itinerary includes a Heliport roadshow near the secretariat at the main place, starting around 3:20 p.m. This will be followed by cultural programs and the recovery ceremony at 3:45 p.m. The event will also set out the inauguration of 92 projects under phase I, valued at 64,910 crores, including five emblematic laps for the secretariat and the ministries, costing 4,668 crore.

The story of Amaravati

In fact, Amaravatis Journey began the day of Vijaya Dasimi on October 22, 2015, when Prime Minister Modi laid his foundation stone in Uddandarayunipalem, for a futuristic capital designed by Foster and Partners, based in the United Kingdom. The event is organized to develop the whole of 217.23 km2 of area between Vijayawada and Gunur in an economic center, which is expected to house 3.5 million people and create 1.5 million jobs.

After winning the 2014 elections in Andhra Pradesh Tronqué, Chandrababu Naidu acquired 33,000 acres of land from farmers as part of the land renovation program, which promised them developed conspiracies and monetary benefits in return. From 2015 to 2019, Naidu continued the project despite major challenges and the criticism of the opposition. Naidu could finish the construction of the interim secretariat, the assembly, the high court and the residential districts when the elections arrived in 2019 in which the TDP underwent an ignominous defeat.

The subsequent YSRCP government has put the project as follows, continuing a planviskhapatnam with three controversial capital as an administrative capital, Kurnool as legal capital and Amaravati as legislative capital actually killing the dream of Amaravatis de Naidu to its influenza bales at a young age.

With the return to power led by the TDP in power in 2024, Naidu breathed in a new Amaravati project. Armed with experienced rocky and low-populated field experience Madhapur in Hyderabad in Cyberabad which has become a computer center, it is now determined to make Amaravati a self-entrepreneurial capital and technology.

Central government support

APCRDA approved tenders for 68 projects 42,360 crores, the central government facilitating 15,000 Broader and loans of financial aid from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank.

The support of central governments includes the approvals of a new railway line, the outdoor road and national highways, guaranteeing connectivity. The State explores public-private partnerships and a special vehicle for filling the financing gaps, while the APCRDA launches campaigns to land global investors in countries like Singapore, Japan and the United Kingdom to give Amaravati the push it needs.

On April 25, 2025, Naidu flew to Delhi and invited Prime Minister Modi. Naidu considers the project as symbolic of self -respect of the Telugu people, a slogan which has a distant echo in a similar call given by NT Rama Rao, which propelled the TDP in power in 1983.

The government of the State now aims to complete the permanent government structures and road networks within three years, with additional plans for an international airport, a sports city and a subsequent acquisition of 30,000 acres. This tight chronology is intended to present the capacity of TDPS to keep its promises before the 2029 elections.

For Naidu, the revival of Amaravati is more than a construction project. It is actually a symbol of the resilience of TDPS in the power to regain power after the defeat of 2019 and to take the project from where it was. In Amaravati, naidu visualizes a green and intelligent city with nine themed cities and 27 cantons. With the approach of the arrival of the Modis Prime Minister, optimism among those who have contributed to land in the land renovation regime soar, anticipating a prosperous future for themselves and in the state.

(Edited by Ananya Rao)