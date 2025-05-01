Media center | Former assistant of Jokowi Marsma Tni Abdul Haris Jabat Danlanud Roesmin Nurjadin







TNI First Marshal (Marsma) Abdul Haris Pekanbaru – Pucuk leaders of the air base – Roesmin Nurjadin (Lanud – RSN) has changed again. Based on the decree of the TNI KEP commander number / 554 / IV / 2025 dated April 29, 2025, appointed the first marshal (Marsma) of TNI Abdul Haris as new Danlanud. The number one person in the ranks of the TNI – at the Lanud RSN previously, Marsma Tni Feri Yunaldi was previously officially in office on November 23, 2023. “Yes, he just dropped his library,” said RSN Lanud Battant, Lieutenant-Colonel Sus Edison, when he confirmed the replacement of Danlanud RSN, Thursday 1/5/25). Kapen Lanud RSN, has not further detailed Danlanud's position change. However, on the basis of data on the Internet, on the career of Marsma Tni Abdul Haris, it was recorded that the figure of the younger officer One Star graduated from the Air Force Academy (AAU) in 1998. Danlanud RSN, who was the new assistant Joko Widodo (Jokowi) when he was President of the Republic of Indonesia in 2019-2022. Some important positions which were carried out under the name of Danlanud Sulaiman in Bandung. Then as a commander of the Koopsudnas Koopsudnas State Capital Sector Command (Dankosek Ikn). Namely an important unit of the national air defense system. The background of his military career, Marsma Abdul Haris had studied the US Air Command and Staff College in the United States and SESKO TNI. His new Danlanud RSN position is not an ordinary position either. Keeping in mind, RSN Lanud is the air defense spearhead of Indonesia. Riau itself, the province that borders Malaysia directly, including Singapore, is not far from Singapore. (Mediacenter riau / mtr)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mediacenter.riau.go.id/read/91183/mantan-ajudan-jokowi-marsma-tni-abdul-haris-j.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos