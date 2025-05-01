America's economic winds will prevail over Trump and its Roubini nourriel prices

After the shock and fear of Donald Trump's return to the White House, it is now clear that its most destructive economic policies will be contained by market forces, institutional and structures. In addition, underlying trends should position the United States for exceptional medium and long-term growth.

New York last December, I argued that if Donald Trump prevails, his policies would be stagflationary (reducing growth and increasing inflation), but these effects would ultimately be attenuated by four factors: market discipline, an independent Federal Reserve, checks and balances, and thin Republican majorities in Congress.

The script played as planned. The reaction of the stock market, bond, credit and currency markets forced Trump not only to withdraw from his reciprocal prices against most of the commercial partners of the Americas, but also to beg China to sit and negotiate. In the chicken game between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump lost. Market merchants thwart Bond prices and vigilants have turned out to be even more powerful than the American president as well as the political strategist James Carville observed A quarter of a century ago.

Then came the chicken game with the Fed Jerome Powell chair. Again, Trump was the first to flash at least for the moment. The markets passed out when he suggested that he would dismiss Powell, and he quickly fell back, declaring that he had no intention of doing so. Meanwhile, Powell clearly said that the president had no legal authority to withdraw him.

Likewise, while crazy like Peter Navarro, Trumps, the main commercial advisor, initially won the top by being the subject of self -image as a price man, it did not last. Once the markets have tripped, those who recommend an increase to defuse the pricing strategy, such as the secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and Stephen Miran, the president of the Council of Economic Advisors (a former colleague of my mines), seemed to prevail.

Finally, some Republicans of the Congress came out in support of the legislation to limit the authority of presidents to impose prices, and many other political actors of state governors and general prosecutors on groups of companies pursue the administration for what they describe as an illegal excess.

Beyond these four railings, there is also the technological factor. The potential growth of American economies will approach 4% by 2030, well above recent international monetary funds estimate 1.8%. The reason is obvious: America is the World leader in ten of the 12 industries This will define the future, China leading only in electric vehicles and other green technologies. American growth was on average 2.8% in 2023-24, and productivity growth in On average 1.9% Since 2019, despite the dip in pandemic times.

Since the launch of Chatgpt at the end of 2022, something I predicted in my book 2022, Megathars AI investments have led to an American capital expenses. Even the resulting prices and uncertainty have not fundamentally changed the guidelines of most technological companies, AI hyper-selves and others. Many are even double on AI investments.

If growth goes from 2% to 4% due to technology, it is a boost of 200 points to potential growth. However, even draconian trade protections and migration restrictions would reduce potential growth in Only 50 bps at most. This is a report of four to one between positive points and negatives; Technology would prevail over medium -term prices.

Like I recently argued Elsewhere, even if Mickey Mouse was president, the United States would still be on the growth of 4%, because American innovation in the private sector promises to compensate for bad politicians and the development of erratic policies.

The AI ​​-focused investment boom also implies that, with or without high prices, the American current account deficit will remain high and on an upward trajectory (reflecting the difference between slow savings and booming investment). But as the exceptional growth of the Americas will survive Trump, portfolio will continue despite the noise of commercial policy. Although fixed income investors can withdraw American assets and the dollar, equity investors will remain overweight on American assets, perhaps even double. Any substantial weakening of the dollar will be progressive and the greenback will not suddenly lose its role in global reserve currency.

Over time, higher growth, combined with existing redistribution policies, will weaken populist forces in the United States. Meanwhile, Europe will continue to cope with the opposite winds of demographic aging, energy dependence, an excessive exception with regard to Chinese markets, low domestic innovation and stagnant growth that oscillates about 1%. The 50 -year innovation gap between America and Europe will only expand as AI growth in exponential logarithmic.

In this context, populist parties on the right may well take over in most of Europe, as they have already done in certain countries. The United States apparently deriving towards illiberalism, Europe could currently resemble the last bastion of the worlds of liberal democracy; But this story could be returned in the medium term.

Such a reversal becomes more likely if Europeans continue to ignore the recommendations of former Italian Prime Ministers Enrico Letta and Mario Draghi. In his report On European competitiveness last year, Draghi stressed that the inter-EU prices on goods and services are much higher than those that Trump has threatened. A silver lining with the intimidation of the advantages is that it could force Europe to wake up.

Admittedly, American inflation will increase above 4% this year. Trade agreements with most countries will limit the tariff rate to an unwanted but manageable level from 10 to 15%, and a probable de -escalation with China will leave this rate about 60%, on average, a progressive decoupling of the two economies. The shock that has followed real income (adjusted to inflation) will seal growth by the fourth quarter of this year, perhaps leading to a shallow American recession which will last a few quarters.

But a Fed which remains credible to anchor inflation expectations will be able to reduce rates once the growth of the stands, and a modest increase in the unemployment rate will weaken inflation. In the midst of 2026, the growth of the United States will experience a strong recovery, but Trump will have been damaged politically, increasing a loss for his party in the mid-term elections. The fears of the United States that descend into the autocracy will be attenuated. American democracy will survive Trump shock and, after a first period of pain, the American economy will prosperate.