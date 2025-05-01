Turkey rejects the Syrian government plans





Turkey rejects plans undergoing the central government in Syria or threatening its sovereignty and territorial integrity, Turkish sources said, responding to Kurdish requests for Syria to adopt a decentralized government system. Turkey supported the rebels against former President Bashar al-Assad for years and is considered the foreign ally closest to the new Islamist leaders in Syria, promising to help them rebuild and stabilize a country devastated by 14 years of war. Ankara considers the requirements of decentralization of Syrian Kurds as a threat because of what he says to be their cross -border ties with Kurdish militants in Turkey, while he seems to end an old conflict of decades with the workers' militia of Kurdistan prohibited (PKK). The Rivals Syrian Kurdish parties, including the dominant Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the Northeast, agreed at a meeting on a common political vision for the country's Kurdish minority on Saturday and decentralization, a call rejected by the management of Syria. Turkish sources drawn up on the comments of President Tayyip Erdogan, who said on Wednesday that requests for decentralization in Syria were “nothing more than a raw dream”. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets the acting president of Syria, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, at the Antalya diplomacy forum in Antalya, Turkey. (Credit: Murat Cetinmurdar / PPO / Reuters) “Turkey does not accept any initiative which targets the territorial integrity of Syria, which will damage its sovereignty, or which makes it possible to carry arms by others not in the Syrian Central Authority,” said a source from the Ministry of Turkish Foreign Affairs. Turkey, a member of NATO, considers the SDF supported by the United States as a terrorist organization. Ankara hosted a walking agreement between the homeless and Damascus to merge the guiding bodies and the security forces led by the Kurds with the central government, but said that it should also ensure the dismantling of the YPG militia which directs the homeless and the SDF command chain. 'Offer space' The source said that Turkey had provided “the necessary space” to Damascus to respond to Turkey's concerns about Kurdish activists in Syria. Ankara previously warned of military action if her concerns are not attenuated. A source from the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that requests for autonomy could affect sovereignty and regional stability of Syria. “We cannot consent to the disintegration of the territorial integrity of Syria and the deterioration of its unitary structure in all,” said the source to a briefing in Ankara. “We are against the autonomous region and / or rhetoric or decentralized activities, as is the new Syrian administration.” On Wednesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Oncu Keceli said that all regional countries were to contribute to the security and stability of Syria, calling on Israel to arrest “its air strikes which harm the unity and integrity of Syria”. Israel has set up air strikes inside Syria, which Turkey called an unacceptable provocation to harm Syria unity in the post-Assad era. Ankara has been a fierce critic of Israel since its launch of the Gaza War. Ankara also wants all Western sanctions imposed on Syria to be fully lifted and for American troops stationed in the northeast to withdraw.

