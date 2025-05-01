



Washington (AP) towards the end of President Donald Trumps on Wednesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted that the United States had brought back 47 Americans to Trumps so far to the second term.

Forty-seven for the 47th president in the first 100 days, said Rubio. And that is all the merit, Mr. President.

Earlier in the session, vice-president JD Vance thought that most presidents whose portraits are adorning the oval office which include Ronald Reagan, James Madison, George Washington and Abraham Lincoln were simple reserved spaces that were not men of action.

And the interior secretary Doug Burgum observed that Trump was not only courageous, you are in fact fearful to take questions that other presidents do not dare to touch.

We can all sprinter because you run forward, said Burgum.

Trump, never shy about his achievements, is generally the one that boasts. But in a two -hour match of an increase before the television cameras on Wednesday, senior officials of the cabinet were unleashed by soaking the president with praise that exceeded the levels of the adulation of those who work for Trump.

The president gathered his cabinet to the White House to celebrate the 100-day note in his second mandate, and each had been presented a hat of the American Gulf, in reference to the Trump Order, the problems to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico, although this has only authority in the United States.

Trump has opened its doors by noting that things happen that are incredible, but I wouldn't say if that is not.

From there, the president let the others speak.

There was the Attorney General Pam Bondi, who said that Trump in his second term had saved 258 million lives due to the number of fentanyl that his Ministry of Justice took on the street. The Secretary of Health and Social Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., thanked the president for your vision and your leadership, for having given me the most busy days of my life. Rubio said the 47 Americans wrongly detained had been returned home due to Trumps management and the diplomacy that was exercised. However, the list of Americans was not immediately made public, and it was not clear that were included in the count.

I just want to thank you, as a veteran of our soldiers, for having gathered what is the largest national security team that I have never seen in my 27 years associated with the United States army, said Lee Zeldin, the administrator of the environmental protection agency, who served in the army for more than two decades.

Unsurprisingly, the Fest Lovefest in the cabinet's room spent the turmoil that has toured the first days of the Trumps in the White House: the Nosediving stock market and a contracting economy, the revelations that its senior officials were reckless, at best, with sensitive military information.

The gushing went too far for some who, otherwise, prevail over politicians and the agenda.

Would it be possible to have a meeting of the cabinet without Kim Jong Il? The conservative commentator Ann Coulter wrote on the social media site X, referring to the North Korean dictator.

Indeed, the praise was not devoted solely to the commander -in -chief. While an effusive burgum spoke, he noted the incredible group of people around the table and added a quick side to Trump: you have probably assembled the largest cabinet of all time.

___

An earlier version of this story has identified Doug Burgum as an energy secretary. He is interior secretary.

