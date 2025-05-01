



President Donald Trump blamed former president Joe Biden on Wednesday for the poor performance market in the first 100 days of his second term.

In a morning post on his social platform Truth, Trump defended his economic policies while urging Americans to “be patient”, in the middle of the news that the American economy also contracted in the first quarter of the year.

“This is Biden's stock market, not Trump's. I did not take over before January 20,” he wrote. “The prices will start soon, and companies are starting to move to the United States in record numbers. Our country will explode, but we have to get rid of the” overhang “of Biden”.

“It will take some time, has nothing to do with the prices, only that it has left us bad figures, but when the boom starts, it will be like no other,” he added.

In January 2024, when Biden was still in office, Trump said that investors considered him the probable winner of this year's presidential election and nicknamed the “Trump stock market”.

Trump's current tariff plan, which has continued to evolve since his speech by “Liberation Day” on April 2, has led to fluctuations on the equity and bond markets throughout the month.

Trump celebrated the first 100 days of his presidency on Tuesday, praising his work on issues such as immigration and the overhaul of the federal bureaucracy.

But the US economy decreased by 0.3% in the first quarter, weighed down by features pricing and arouses concerns concerning a recession.

The industrial average of Dow Jones slipped almost 7% since Trump took up his duties in January, the worst performance at the start of a presidency since Richard Nixon's abbreviation in 1973 in 1973, according to Dow Jones market data. Until April 28, the S&P 500 decreased by almost 8% since Trump took office for his second visit to the White House.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-blames-biden-stock-market-tariffs-recession-100-days-2025-4 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos