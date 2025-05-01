Imran call against the conviction that will be heard this year





An image not dated to the founder of PTI, Imran Khan. AFP / File

Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) The legal misfortunes of the Imran Khan founder continue to go up while the High Court of Islamabad (CIH) said that his call against the conviction in the 190 million cases would have little chances this year.

According to a written report subject to the IHC, the appeal which disputes a 14 -year prison sentence pronounced in the case was filed on January 31, 2025.

The registrar's office said that the case was still at the “request stadium” and would only proceed once the paper books are prepared and that it reaches its turn on the list of the court.

The report underlines that, under the directives of the National Judicial Committee (development of policies), a policy of fixing the cases has been put in place to prioritize the hearings based on the order of cases.

Consequently, Khan's call cannot be prioritized on older matters. Currently, 279 calls of convicted people are pending before the IHC.

These include 63 against the death penalty, 73 against life imprisonment, 88 involving sentences of more than seven years and 55 for sentences under the age of seven. The oldest call for the death penalty dates back to 2017.

The report of the registraires reaffirms that, in accordance with the judicial policy, all calls are provided for their sequence, and there is no prospect of early registration for the call of Khans during the current year.

Overview of the case

The Al-Qadir Trust affair, commonly known as 190m, involved allegations according to which Khan and a few others in 2019 adjusted 50 billion rupees for 190 million at the time sent by the National British crime agency (NCA) to the Pakistani government during its mandate as a Prime Minister of the country.

The amount concerned concerns the assets of a property tycoon which was seized by the NCA during the PTI rule. The British Crime Agency at the time said that the amount was supposed to be transmitted to the government of Pakistan because its regulation with the Pakistani property magnate was “a civil affair and does not represent a conclusion of guilt”.

However, the NAB filed a reference in December 2023, followed by accusations against Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, February 27, 2024, alleging that a regulation with the British crime agency was reached and approved by the Minister of the Khan time on December 3, 2019, without disclosing the details of the Confidential Agreement.

Although it was decided that the money would be submitted to the Supreme Court on behalf of the businessman concerned, Al-Qadir Trust was created a few weeks later following an agreement which allegedly referred to to provide legal coverage to the black money received from the NCA with the property magnate.

The leaders of the PTI Zulfi Bukhari, Babar Awan, the first lady of the time, and her close friend Farhat Shehzadi alias Farah Gogi were appointed members of the trust.

The anti-grafting dog still accuses Bukhari, a close assistant to the founder of the PTI, of receiving 458 kanals in the field a few months after approval by the colony of the colony.

The land was then transferred to the trust which is now recorded on behalf of Khan, Bushra and Farah after Bukhari and Awan withdrew.

After the authorities began to probe the case, Khan was arrested at the High Court of Islamabad (IHC) on May 9, 2023.

It was the first time that the ousted Prime Minister was arrested, followed by violent demonstrations throughout the country by supporters of the PTI during which his supporters attacked and set fire to military and other states installations.

However, Khan obtained a bail in the IHC orders after a few days, while the Supreme Court also judged its arrest of the premises of the high “illegal”.

The trial, which lasted more than a year, saw key witnesses testifying, in particular the former members of the cabinet Pervez Khattak and Zubaida Jalal, the former secretary of the Azam Khan administration and the financial director of the University of Al-Qadir.

Pervez Khattak said that the advisor at the time, Mirza Shahzad Akbar, presented a document sealed in the office, describing it as an agreement between the Pakistani government and the NCA for the reimbursement of the crime product.

Azam has corroborated that Kbar had brought a sealed document for approval.

Zubaida Jalal said that the members of the cabinet were not informed of the transfer of “crime product” to the magnate of good.

During the trial, six co-accused, including Zulfi Bukhari, Farah Gogi, Mirza Shahzad Akbar and Zia-Ul-Mustafa Nasim, were declared in mode. The court has ordered freezing their assets and bank accounts.

Khan submitted a list of 16 witnesses to the court of first instance, but the request to convene them was refused. Meanwhile, the procedure has seen multiple legal changes, with four judges judges Muhammad Bashir, judge Nasir Javed Rana, judge Muhammad Ali Warraich and judge Rana again presiding over the hearings.

The couple was finally sentenced on January 17, 2025, the judge of the court of responsibility, Nasir Javed Rana, pronouncing a 14 -year sentence in Khan and a sentence of seven years to his wife.

The court also imposed a fine of 1 million rupees on the former Prime Minister, while Bushra received a fine of 0.5 million rupees. In the event that they do not pay the fine, the former minister of the old one will serve six more months and Bushra three months.

