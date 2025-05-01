Joko Widodo judge sentenced to 8 years in prison for Yenny Supervisor Bank Mega





MEDAN, – OPUNG News: The Panel of the District Court of Medan is chaired by Joko Widodo sentenced 8 years in prison for the regional supervisor Mega Mega, Yenny, for diversion of RP8.6 billion RP, Wednesday (30/4/2025). The panel of judges considers that the actions of the 47 -year -old woman violate article 374 of the Criminal Code Jo. Article 64 Paragraph (1) of the Criminal Code Jo. Article 3 of law n ° 8 of 2010 concerning the prevention and eradication of TPPU. “Improvement of the crime on the defendant Yenny, therefore with an eight -year imprisonment sentence,” said Joko in the hearing room of Cakra 3 of the Medan District Court. In addition to the prison, the residents of Jalan Brigjend Zein Hamid n ° 63, Kedar Durian Village, Medan Johor District, were also sentenced to pay a fine of RP1 billion RP. “With the provisions if the fine is not paid, it will be replaced (a subsidiary) by a 10 -month imprisonment sentence,” said Joko. After reading the verdict, the judge gave time to Yenny and the prosecutor (prosecutor) to think for seven days related to the question of whether we are attractive or not. We know that the judge’s decision was lighter than the prosecutor's request to the Belawan district prosecutor who had previously demanded Yenny 10 years in prison and a fine of RP1 billion in one year in prison. In the indictment described, Yenny was involved in the embezzlement of funds and money laundering of the Mega Mega Regional Bank worth 8.6 billion rupees by manipulating the transactions in May and June 2024. Yenny's embarrassed money was used by Yenny for her personal interests. Yenny abused his authority in the management of business funds. Yenny asked PT Kawa Jasa Artha (PT PUJAR) to send RP360 million RP3s which should be used for interbank transactions. However, the transaction was not accompanied by official receipts in accordance with procedures. The money was then received by Maria Ladys as the chief of the Banque Artha Graha Teller, Medan Pemuda Branch. In addition, on May 22, 2024, Yenny again instructed the sending of RP250 million which should be used for valid transactions. Instead of being used for the benefit of the bank, the money was even the transfer of Yenny to his son's account, Jimmy Tantriyadi, then returned it through the bank without clear procedure. On the same day, Yenny asked PT PEJAR to send an RP350 million to the Medan Danamon Bank branch, but the report linked to this transaction was not submitted in accordance with applicable regulations. Then, Yenny transferred the business funds to a personal account without a license. The law was carried out for personal purposes, in particular by investing in online activities with cryptocurrency. (Red)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://opungnews.com/hakim-joko-widodo-vonis-8-tahun-penjara-untuk-yenny-supervisor-bank-mega/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos