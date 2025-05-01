



Pakistans Spymaster, Lieutenant-General Muhammad Asim Malik, will also be his National Security Advisor (NSA). The position had been vacant since April 2022 when the Imran Khan government collapsed. Malik, a highly respected officer, has been the head of the ISI since last September

Pakistan has a new National Security Advisor (NSA). Lieutenant-general Muhammad Asim Malik, the country's spy agency head, will serve as NSA.

It is the first time that a department head of inter-service Pakistans Intelligence (ISI) has been named the NSA simultaneously.

Malik succeeds Moeed Yusuf, who was the NSA in 2022.

Its double role occurs in the middle of increased tensions between India and Pakistan following the terrorist attack of Pahalgam.

Who is Asim Malik?

Asim Malik has experience in infantry divisions commanding in Balutchistan and an infantry brigade in southern Waziristan, two regions that have known violence for almost two decades.

Son of Ghulam Muhammad Malik, a three -star general in the 1990s who was known as General GM, the head of the ISI obtained his baccalaureate from the University of Balutchistan.

Malik graduated from two best defense colleges The Royal College of Defense Studies in London and Fort Leavenworth in the United States, where he is the author of a thesis on mountain war. Criticizing traditional military methods, Malik wrote, senior leaders consider themselves well equipped to plan and carry out operations in any type of environment. Unfortunately, this is not always true.

After his return to Pakistan, he underwent training at Pakistan Military Academy. Malik then received the sword of honor for having achieved the best performance there.

According to the Hindu report, he trained cadets at the Command and Staff College, Quetta. Malik was the chief instructor of the National Defense University (NDU) in Islamabad. He obtained his doctorate in American-Pakistani relations of the university.

In October 2021, Malik was raised to the rank of lieutenant-general and appointed general adjutant of Pakistan Armys (AG). He was in charge of military administrative affairs, including legal and disciplinary issues, Al Jazeera reported.

The mandate of Maliks as an act has coincided with the repression of the former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Pakistani party Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI).

Malik became the head of Pakistans First Intelligence Agency The Directorate of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in September 2024. The first doctorate to hold the post, he succeeded at Lieutenant-General Nadeem Anjum.

The head of the ISI is the second most powerful person in the Pakistani army after the chief of staff of the army.

Confidence by the Pakistani army chief

The head of ISI Malik will now be Pakistans NSA. The position had been vacant since April 2022, when the Imran Khans PTI government lost a vote of trust and collapsed, according to a dawn report.

As NSA, Malik will run the National Security Division, based at the Prime Ministers Secretariat in Islamabad.

Asim Malik is a calm but very respected officer, the lieutenant-general retired Naeem Khalid Lodhi, who served with Maliks' father, told Al Jazeera in October 2024.

Even as an act, he has done substantial work for the well-being of retired soldiers, in particular concerning pensions and other related questions, said Lodhi.

According to a former colleague from Malik, his appointment as head of the ISI reflected the confidence that the head of the Pakistani army, General Asim Munir, has in him. In normal circumstances, with his career trajectory, Malik would have received the command of a body. But with less than 20 months until his retirement, it is unlikely. His appointment to the ISI underlines the strong confidence that Mind has in him, said the former general in Al Jazeera at the time.

The appointment of Asim Maliks while the Pakistans NSA intervene in the middle of the increased tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad after the terrorist attack of Pahalgam which cost the lives of 26 lives, mainly of tourists, in cashmere.

After India announced punitive measures against Pakistan following the tragedy, Pakistan also took steps. The Pakistani troops continued to shoot unlikely on the Indian side along the control line (LOC) in Jammu-et-Cachemire during the last seven nights.

Pakistan ministers have raised the specter of military climbing, saying that an incursion of India is imminent.

It was at this critical moment that Malik assumes the NSA post, who is the Prime Minister's chief advisor on national security, foreign and strategic affairs issues.

With agency entries

