Politics
Former Indonesian leader Joko Widodo takes up false diploma complaints
The former presidents of Indonesia accused of fueling his qualifications, despite the refutations repeated by his Alma Mater.
Joko Widodo faces legal proceedings in his hometown of Surakarta, in the center of Java, to affirm that he made his 1985 diploma of the Universitas Gadjah Mada in Yogyakarta nearby.
THEJakarta PostreportedThat a legal practitioner had filed a complaint with the district court of Surakarta, contesting the legitimacy of qualifications of the University of Widodos and Secondary and, consequently, the legality of Widodos' mandate as mayor of Surakarta, which served as a springboard for its presidential candidacy.
The applicant would have declared that the diplomas seemed suspicious, in part because of the inconsistencies with the supposed dates of the establishment of the Widodos School and the Faculty of University.
The trial occurred after Rismon Hasiholan Sianipar, a computer engineer who studied in Gadjah Madah in the 1990s and then gave lessons at the University of Mataram on the island of Lombok, suggested that the thesis of the University of Widodos had been written by someone else.
Rismon said that the approval and cover pages of the typed thesis manuscript had been produced in the Roman police of the news using an inkjet or laser printer. He said that none of these technologies had existed when the thesis was submitted in 1985.
Gadjah Mada, one of the major Indonesian universities, said that Widodo had generated the first pages in a local printing after producing the major part of the 91 -page thesis on a typewriter, as well as current practice among the short of money from the 1980s. In apress releaseHe said printing technology and the new novel Times New Roman were widely used at the time.
For the record, the diploma and the thesis of Joko Widodos are authentic, said Sigit Sunarta, dean of the Forest of Universities. He studied here, his classmates knew him well, he was active in students' activities, he took many courses, wrote a thesis and his diploma was legitimately issued.
Rismon doubled, accusing the university of concealment. The imprint of technological evolution cannot be manipulated, because each product has a clear chronology and documentation, itinsistedonBalige AcademyYouTube Channel, which focuses on digital science and serves as a promotional vehicle for SianiparsbookAbout the manipulation of television images in a closed circuit linked to a case of notorious murder of Jakarta.
The leaders of Gadjah Mada then met Rismon and his skeptical colleagues but failed to produce an original diploma of Jokowis, saying that they had only a copy, according toTemporeview. Universitylater saidIt was only willing to disclose data accessible to the public, citing laws and regulations concerning the protection of personal data.
TemposaidJokowi had threatened legal action on baseless slander that had falsified his university diploma. Those who lighten him [to be fake] Should prove it, he said. I shouldn't be the one who asked to prove it.
He gave a private demonstration of his diplomas to journalists from his home in Surakarta, according toIndonesia and East Timor DigestBut prohibits photographs to maintain personal privacy.
The post jakartasaid that he had falsified his qualifications circulating since 2022 and that he had won three previous proceedings on the issue.
The allegations of diploma fraud are a professional danger to politicians around the world. Plagiat scandals are an inromania and the bust and the Minister of Defense of the Germanys, Karl-theod, Zu Guttenberg, and the Minister of Education, Annette Schavan, as well as the Ministers of Higher Education of the Norways, the Minister of Education, as well as the Minister of Higher Education.
The Kenyas government has halved universities with disorder to sell false qualifications, after politicians were stripped of their diplomas.
