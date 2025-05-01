China reshapes the energy sector of Central Asia while Russian influence fades

China has developed closer links with Central Asian countries in recent years. Trade between China and the Central Asian region increased to 89 billion US dollars (69 billion) in 2023, a 27% increase The previous year. Chinese trade has increased with all countries except Turkmenistan.

In my newspaper from June 2024, which is part of a Studies collection Looking at the impact of the belt and sprawling chinas initiative in low and intermediate income countries, I explored how Chinese investment affects the Uzbekistan energy sector.

Chinese investment in Uzbekistan has developed considerably since 2020. At the end of 2022, it had reached $ 4.5 billionAgainst $ 2.8 billion a year earlier. There is now finished 3,450 Chinese companies In Uzbekistan, representing around 20% of all foreign companies in the country.

One of the main reasons for expanding the growing imprint in Central Asia is to intensify energy cooperation. By becoming a major buyer, a lender and an investor in the regional energy sector, China hopes to reduce its dependence on countries like Russia.

Central Asia depends political and economically in Russia since the Soviet Union invaded the region in the 19th century. A large part of its infrastructure has been built to provide products like cotton and energy to Russia, the latter selling it at high prices to Europe. This infrastructure is, until relatively recently, has been largely unchanged.

However, some Central Asian countries have been able to reduce their dependence on Russia over the past decade. China has become the main importer of Uzbek gas, with a peak share of Over 80%. And Uzbekistan exported Almost 2 billion dollars Vaux of goods for China in 2022, corresponding to its business volume with Russia.

Investment in energy infrastructure takes place in the reflection of these commercial models. Central Asia has large oil and gas reserves. But most of the pipelines in the regions were traditionally directed to Russia and, to a lesser extent, in the southwest to Turkey.

Pipelines were built And maintained with Chinese support directed east. These pipelines have facilitated trade with China and have helped reduce operational waste in the Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan energy sectors.

In 2025, China plans to resume The construction of a pipeline extending from Turkmenistan by Uzbekistan, Tadjikistan and Kyrgyzstan, pending the finalization of a gas supply contract with Turkmenistan. This will further strengthen China's energy links with the region.

A few years ago, when I was doing a job in the field in Uzbekistan, I interviewed political experts and those involved in the Uzbek energy industry. My interviewed people considered agreements with China as more reliable than Russia, which has in the past renegotiate the terms of long -term energy contracts with the countries of Central Asia or added unfair clauses in its favor.

In 2018, for example, the Uzbek government needed additional gas to meet domestic demand. Russias Lukoil Energy Company agreed to sell gas from a joint production installation in Lukoil-Uzbek in Uzbekistan, but at a high price. The Uzbek government From debt to Lukoil worth 600 million US dollars.

Chinese involvement in the Uzbek energy sector also has an indirect effect on the green economy of Uzbekistans. During the pandemic, exports of Uzbekistan gas to China fell considerablyExposing operators to the vulnerability to rely on a single source of energy.

Gas exports to China have been recovered since 2021. But this shock has prompted decision -makers to explore the means to diversify the energy production of Uzbekistans far from fossil fuels. In recent years, Uzbekistan has invested More than $ 4 billion In renewable energy production, technology and expertise often from China.

With the support of Chinese companies, large solar power plants have been planned and developed near the Uzbek capital, Tashkentas well as other cities like Navo. Wind turbines were supplied by Chinese companies For projects in Ferghana, near the border with Kyrgyzistan.

Chinese-led investments in the renewable energy sector have created a new request for skilled and semi-skilled labor, such as translators, logistics operators and engineers. My interviewed people noted positive effects although limited on employment and salaries in the sector.

New challenges to come

However, there are also disadvantages to Chinese involvement in the central energy sector of Asia. Gas trade in Uzbekistans with China is a possible source of political and economic vulnerability.

The Uzbek gas export price is more profitable for energy companies than the subsidized local price, exports have therefore taken priority on the internal market. Ouzbeks consumers often have to face With supplied gas supplies or not at all gas access, especially during winter when demand is at its highest level.

This led to the dissatisfaction of the Uzbek population, especially in rural areas where people had to use alternative fuel sources such as coal, firewood and animal sludge. These energy sources are harmful to health and the environment.

Western sanctions against Russian oil and gas since 2022 when Russia has launched its invasion of Ukraine, has also created additional competition for Uzbek gas. Russian gas suppliers have requested alternative markets in Asia to bypass sanctions. Commercial flow data show that India, Turkey and even China have increased The amount of Russian fossil fuels they buy.

But, overall, the play on the world energy market seems to change. Central Asia is in good position to benefit from it.