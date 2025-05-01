Politics
China reshapes the energy sector of Central Asia while Russian influence fades
China has developed closer links with Central Asian countries in recent years. Trade between China and the Central Asian region increased to 89 billion US dollars (69 billion) in 2023, a 27% increase The previous year. Chinese trade has increased with all countries except Turkmenistan.
In my newspaper from June 2024, which is part of a Studies collection Looking at the impact of the belt and sprawling chinas initiative in low and intermediate income countries, I explored how Chinese investment affects the Uzbekistan energy sector.
Chinese investment in Uzbekistan has developed considerably since 2020. At the end of 2022, it had reached $ 4.5 billionAgainst $ 2.8 billion a year earlier. There is now finished 3,450 Chinese companies In Uzbekistan, representing around 20% of all foreign companies in the country.
One of the main reasons for expanding the growing imprint in Central Asia is to intensify energy cooperation. By becoming a major buyer, a lender and an investor in the regional energy sector, China hopes to reduce its dependence on countries like Russia.
Central Asia depends political and economically in Russia since the Soviet Union invaded the region in the 19th century. A large part of its infrastructure has been built to provide products like cotton and energy to Russia, the latter selling it at high prices to Europe. This infrastructure is, until relatively recently, has been largely unchanged.
However, some Central Asian countries have been able to reduce their dependence on Russia over the past decade. China has become the main importer of Uzbek gas, with a peak share of Over 80%. And Uzbekistan exported Almost 2 billion dollars Vaux of goods for China in 2022, corresponding to its business volume with Russia.
Investment in energy infrastructure takes place in the reflection of these commercial models. Central Asia has large oil and gas reserves. But most of the pipelines in the regions were traditionally directed to Russia and, to a lesser extent, in the southwest to Turkey.
Pipelines were built And maintained with Chinese support directed east. These pipelines have facilitated trade with China and have helped reduce operational waste in the Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan energy sectors.
In 2025, China plans to resume The construction of a pipeline extending from Turkmenistan by Uzbekistan, Tadjikistan and Kyrgyzstan, pending the finalization of a gas supply contract with Turkmenistan. This will further strengthen China's energy links with the region.
A few years ago, when I was doing a job in the field in Uzbekistan, I interviewed political experts and those involved in the Uzbek energy industry. My interviewed people considered agreements with China as more reliable than Russia, which has in the past renegotiate the terms of long -term energy contracts with the countries of Central Asia or added unfair clauses in its favor.
In 2018, for example, the Uzbek government needed additional gas to meet domestic demand. Russias Lukoil Energy Company agreed to sell gas from a joint production installation in Lukoil-Uzbek in Uzbekistan, but at a high price. The Uzbek government From debt to Lukoil worth 600 million US dollars.
Chinese involvement in the Uzbek energy sector also has an indirect effect on the green economy of Uzbekistans. During the pandemic, exports of Uzbekistan gas to China fell considerablyExposing operators to the vulnerability to rely on a single source of energy.
Gas exports to China have been recovered since 2021. But this shock has prompted decision -makers to explore the means to diversify the energy production of Uzbekistans far from fossil fuels. In recent years, Uzbekistan has invested More than $ 4 billion In renewable energy production, technology and expertise often from China.
With the support of Chinese companies, large solar power plants have been planned and developed near the Uzbek capital, Tashkentas well as other cities like Navo. Wind turbines were supplied by Chinese companies For projects in Ferghana, near the border with Kyrgyzistan.
Chinese-led investments in the renewable energy sector have created a new request for skilled and semi-skilled labor, such as translators, logistics operators and engineers. My interviewed people noted positive effects although limited on employment and salaries in the sector.
New challenges to come
However, there are also disadvantages to Chinese involvement in the central energy sector of Asia. Gas trade in Uzbekistans with China is a possible source of political and economic vulnerability.
The Uzbek gas export price is more profitable for energy companies than the subsidized local price, exports have therefore taken priority on the internal market. Ouzbeks consumers often have to face With supplied gas supplies or not at all gas access, especially during winter when demand is at its highest level.
This led to the dissatisfaction of the Uzbek population, especially in rural areas where people had to use alternative fuel sources such as coal, firewood and animal sludge. These energy sources are harmful to health and the environment.
Western sanctions against Russian oil and gas since 2022 when Russia has launched its invasion of Ukraine, has also created additional competition for Uzbek gas. Russian gas suppliers have requested alternative markets in Asia to bypass sanctions. Commercial flow data show that India, Turkey and even China have increased The amount of Russian fossil fuels they buy.
But, overall, the play on the world energy market seems to change. Central Asia is in good position to benefit from it.
|
Sources
2/ https://theconversation.com/china-is-reshaping-central-asias-energy-sector-as-russian-influence-fades-245232
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Raise a tsunami alert after a huge earthquake that leads to evacuation operations in Chile and Argentina
- Trump says that he removes the status of exemption from Harvards tax
- JD VANCE praises the hard Modi negotiator, share the update of the India Trade Deal | Latest news from India
- The false diploma file of Jokowi, South Jakarta police will examine 2 witnesses this week
- India blocks Babar, Akram, Imran Khan's Instagram accounts
- Weight loss access can spread jabs
- Reform Britain wins the victory of the Sanda Ska Burger City Council.
- Und ranken first in North American hockey visit outside the NHL – Grand Forks Herald
- Increasing equality in health and global solidarity
- The Metro Police security subtitle still explores Jokowi's report
- The political earthquake promised by Farraj has long shake our political system Politics News
- The United States declares a military area around El Paso to stop migrants