



Islamabad: In a major blow to former Prime Minister Imran Khans hopes a legal reprieve, the High Court of Islamabad (IHC) said that his appeal against a sentence of 14 years in the 190 million corruption cases of the Tri-Qadir trust will not be heard this year.

This decision effectively maintains the founder of the PTI in the legal limbo for the entirety of 2025.

The reverse follows a report submitted by the IHC registrar office to a division bench, which responded to a request requesting an accelerated hearing of the Khan's call. The report indicated that the criminal appeal, lodged in January 2025, remains indefinitely delayed, the court confirming that it will not be heard during the current calendar year.

The report of the registraires referred to the national recommendations of the judicial committee (realization of policies), which led to the adoption of a “fixing policy” in February 2023 aimed at accelerating the back of the pending cases.

Politics has focused on cases pending for more than five years, with special benches designated to resolve them within two months. Despite these measures, the appeal filed by Imran Khan remains blocked in the procedural limbo, as new cases like his continue to make significant delays.

According to the report, 279 convicted calls are currently pending before the IHC, including 63 calls for death sentence and 73 against life imprisonment. Among these, 88 cases involve sentences over the age of seven, while 55 have sentences up to seven years.

Although the appeal was only filed in January, the case remains at the “request stadium”, which requires the preparation of paper books (compulsory legal documents) before being able to carry out a regular hearing. The report explicitly indicates that due to the NJPMCS policy policy, the priority of older affairs, Khans' call has no view of the fixing for a regular hearing in 2025.

While Khans' call faces substantial delays, the IHC division bench, including acting chief judge, Sardar Mohammad Sarfraz Dogar and judge Mohammad Asif, have planned an audience for next week concerning the suspension of seven -year -old Bushra Bibis. Bushra Bibi, wife of Khans, was also sentenced in the case.

Lawyer Salman Safdar, representing the petitioners, expressed his concerns concerning the judicial offices of the processing of urgent requests. He stressed that Khan was in prison for the third time in this case, with their requests for suspension of his remaining sentence. He allegedly alleged that the registrar's office favored other calls on those related to Khan and Bushra Bibi without justice.

Safdar also stressed that Bushra Bibi had no direct involvement in alleged corruption and asked for immediate relief for her. He urged the bench to plan the audience for next Tuesday, citing the need for her to make Lahore travel arrangements. In response, said the acting chief judge, Dogar, let me tell you during the day, I will see.

Delays have exposed faults in the PTI legal team strategy, according to lawyer Faisal Hussain. He noted that the legal team had to present the case in a way that convinces the court of its emergency, stressing that the appeal was not a question of routine and must be heard as a priority. This delay questioned the severity of the legal team which puts pressure for a faster resolution of the case, said Hussain.

Khans' legal team will probably have to approach these procedural setbacks during future hearings if they hope to obtain a timely resolution of its appeal.

The prolonged delays also raise questions about the political dimensions of his legal challenges, while his supporters continue to consider the case as a politically motivated effort to keep the former Prime Minister sidelined in active policy.

Over the course of 2025, the Khans legal team faces significant obstacles in the progress of the call, and with the IHC not reporting any hearing for the rest of the year, its path to a potential legal stay remains uncertain.

