Shah Rukh Khan, Narendra Modi launches the top of the inaugural waves of India





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth superstars were among the lights that launched the inaugural waves of India (World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit) on Thursday. The event is the effort of India to position itself on the epicenter of global narration and screen innovation. He attracted representatives of 90 countries and more than 10,000 delegates to Mumbai, reflecting what Ambani, president of Reliance Industries, which exploits the largest streamer in the country – Jiohotstar – called the spirit of a new India determined to go beyond global standards. The presence of Modi, despite the recent security challenges following what Ambani described as “the barbaric terrorist attack”, in Pahalgam, Jammu-et-Cachemire, underlined the government's commitment to establish the creative industries of India as a strategic national priority. “The foundation of a global ecosystem of global talents and creativity is pending here, at the World Audio-Visual and Entertainment Summit,” said Modi. “It is not a superficial acronym, it is actually a wave.” Devendra Fadnavis, chief minister of the Maharashtra state, including Mumbai – who houses Bollywood – is the capital, underlined the economic issues: “Let me be clear, the entertainment economy is the new development engine of Maharashtra and India today. Content travels faster than any merchandise, and culture is the most important export of any nation in the digital age. ”. The government of the State has announced ambitious infrastructure plans, including a renovated cinematographic city of 500 acres and a new city of media and entertainment of 120 acres focused on animation, visual effects and games, with Fadnavis promising “tangible results in the coming months”. Ambani has planned that India's media and entertainment industry, currently estimated at around $ 28 billion, “can reach more than $ 100 billion in the next decade”, adding that “this growth will stimulate entrepreneurship, will generate millions of jobs and create a training effect in all sectors”. The superstar Shah Rukh Khan, which presented the event as “a global platform and a catalyst for creators, innovators, disruptors and dreamers at the confluence of art and technology”, described waves as “a movement inspired by the visionary leadership of our honorable honoist”. The director “RRR”, SS Rajamouli, said: “The narration is in our DNA. No country in the world is still getting closer to India in terms of this rich culture of dynamic narration, but however, on an international scene, we are not in terms of security in the United States or China or Japan or South Korea or many other countries. Launchpad. »» The icon of cinema in southern India, Rajinikanth, expressed confidence in Modi's leadership, declaring: “He is a fighter. He will take up any challenge “, while extending his” fully support and cooperation “to the initiative. The summit arrives at a pivotal moment while emerging technologies reshape world entertainment. Ambani underlined this intersection: “The merger of narrative and digital technologies is again unique to India. It has amplified the impact and scope of entertainment and cultural experiences beyond imagination. AI and immersive technologies can make our stories more captivating than ever. ” Speakers at the inauguration included India's Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vahnaw, Actors Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Hema Malini, Ranbir Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Bhumi Pednekar, Nagarjuna, Kartik Aaryan and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, who also CEO Roundtable Chaired by Modi, With Several Captains of the participating industry, notably the president and chief executive officer of Sony Group Corporation, Hiroki Totoki. The event began with a musical performance led by the composer MM Keeravani, winner of the Oscars for “RRR”.

