Jokowi reports the accusation of false diplomas to the metropolitan police of Jakarta, a slight problem, but he needs legal clarity

Joko Widodo reported the accusation of false diploma to the metropolitan police of Jakarta to ensure legal clarity (Dok Viva)

Jakarta, Radarbanga.co.id The seventh President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), officially reported charges related to false diplomas that Polda Metro Jaya. This step was taken by Jokowi to ensure that the problem which had become a public conversation could be clearly resolved through legal channels. Although he mentioned this problem as a light problem, Jokowi felt the need to place the case in the field of the law for clear clarity of all parties.

The arrival of Jokowi to the Metropolitan Police of Jakarta is not only to provide reports related to the false accusations of diploma, but also as a form of commitment to transparency and justice. In his statement, Jokowi explained that although the question of this false diploma has become a long -term problem, he thought it was time to solve this problem with legal channels.

“Yes, this is actually a light problem. The affairs of the accusation of false diplomas. But it must be brought to the field of law, so that everything is clear and clear,” said Jokowi calmly when he is met at the management of the criminal investigation of the Jaya metro police. Wednesday (30/04/2025).

Jokowi, who left the Ditreskrimmian building around 12:25 pm Wib, revealed the reason why he went down immediately reported this problem. He added that before, he had thought that the problem would be solved as long as he was president, but over time, the problem continued without a clear settlement. For this reason, he decided to report it to the authorities after the end of his mandate.

“I was still in office, I thought it was over. Apparently it was still extended, so that it was better brought into the field of law,” said Jokowi.

The accusation of false diplomas against Jokowi had become a big problem a few years ago. Although there have been clarifications of various parts linked to the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma, the accusation remains a public conversation. This problem first exceeded various social media and several groups that doubted Jokowi's educational history. On several occasions, Jokowi had time to calmly respond to the problem, but chose not to answer excessively, since it considered that it was not important to be extended.

However, with the development of the problem, Jokowi considered that there was no choice but to take legal measures to resolve the problem that led to this defamation. It is not only for me, but to make sure that everyone can clarify that really talks about things that are not true. Law is the best way, said Jokowi after reports.

Jokowi stressed that by bringing this case to the legal chain, he wanted to give an example of how an official should face charges or slander in an open and legally legitimate manner. The legal measures he took were also a form of moral responsibility, in particular after the end of his mandate.

“I want this problem to be clearly solved, so that there are no more doubts or misunderstandings in the community. All the accusations must be proven by a fair and transparent legal process,” said Jokowi.

He also pointed out that the charges related to this false diploma should no longer be a conversation that disrupts the government's journey and the life of the general public. By reporting this problem to the authorities, Jokowi hopes that this problem will soon obtain an equitable resolution and will not continue to develop in prejudicial speculation to certain parts.

Regarding the legal process to be undertaken, Jokowi hopes that the police will be able to deal with this case with transparent and professional. “The legal process must go well and the community has the right to know how this process is underway. I am sure that the police will manage this problem fairly and objectively,” said Jokowi.

Jakarta metropolitan police police received the Jokowi report and promised to immediately process the report in accordance with applicable regulations. The South Jakarta metro police chief also revealed that his party would carry out an in -depth examination and would not provide space for things that could harm the public image linked to this issue.

The question of false diploma accusations which was made on Jokowi had a great impact, not only for him but also for Indonesian political life. This type of accusation, if it is not immediately managed correctly, can be a weapon that damages the credibility of a person in the eyes of the public. Consequently, by bringing this case to legal channels, Jokowi hopes to provide examples to other officials on the importance of solving legally and transparent problems.

Jokowi also stressed that during his mandate, this question was not too concerned because he considered him as something that did not need to be exaggerated. However, with an extension of time and the spread of increasingly broad problems, Jokowi considered that he had to pay serious attention and ensure that there was no confusion that developed among the community.

Jokowi's decision to report the accusation of this false diploma also showed his commitment to the principle of transparency and justice, in particular after having finished undergoing his mandate as president. Even if he no longer holds power, Jokowi remains determined to maintain his integrity as a person who is always ready to account for each action and decision taken.

“With this report, I want everything to be finished clearly. For everything to be opened and the public knows what really happened,” concluded Jokowi firmly before leaving Metro Jaya police management.

Editor: Zainul Arifin