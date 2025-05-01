Politics
Local elections 2025: “How does work solve a problem like reform?”
If recent national and local surveys are something to pass, Reform UK is in a good weekend.
Most polls before the ballot suggest that the Nigel Farages party could recover hundreds of advisers in local elections, with open questions on several combined mayors and a deputy to start.
Farage is so confident about his walk forward that he joked last week, he was going to take the curators for breakfast and work for lunch.
It must be said; Most of the new reform advisers will take preservative seats. It is mainly because the last time they were disputed, it was during the rebound of the Boris Johnsons 2021 vaccine, giving conservatives further. But it is also a condition of the place where competitions take place (only in England and not in cities dominated by plowing like London) and the fact that reformist voters are even more likely to have taken off from the conservatives than from work.
But he cannot deny that the Keir Starmers government has a reform problem. They dominate the titles of the media, operating more and more in their spaces and eagerly looking at traditional work voters. The MRP survey of the company on a large scale Ipsos shows that areas with strong industrial legacies are reform targets, because they are much more likely to be dissatisfied with their quality of life, their work and their crime than the rest of the United Kingdom. This represents a real threat to work through northern England and Wales.
So what can this Labor government do about their reform problem in the United Kingdom?
Scroll to continue reading the story below….
“ People voted for change, but don't think they get it ''
Let's first cover obvious things. Voters constantly say that delivery is important. When they were asked what would be most important to them to decide to vote if they had local elections, the British are also likely to examine to what extent their local council has led things, as well as the way in which the British government has led the country (both 38%).
Their perception is that the quality of public services and the country's state has decreased. Three out of five (59%) say that Great Britain is going in the wrong direction, which is comparable before the elections. The public voted for change, but don't think they get it.
However, there is progress that is clearly not landing. NHS waiting lists are a good example. They have decreased for six consecutive months, and the work has a target of two million additional NHS appointments have already been achieved.
Our latest Ipsos surveys suggest that they only get minimal credit for this. Only one in four (26%) British say that work does a good job in their NHS mission. This is higher than the others, including the fight against serious crimes (20%) and economic growth (20%). But it is always a shocking return for a key political field where there are obvious successes to point.
“Take the fight for fading personally”
There is also a strong argument that the Labor Party must take the fight to move away more personally. Our research shows that he has large avenues on Keir Starmer by having a lot of personality (32 points) and in contact with ordinary people (9 points ahead). This despite the fact that it comes from a more privileged background than Starmer.
The Prime Minister may be tempted to fight this by reminding us that his father was a tool manufacturer. However, perceptions are likely to be less on their history, and more on their actions. Farage is regularly observed in ads, around people. He is comfortable with the interactions outside the round. Perception is that Starmer is not. This could change quickly, but Hed must be ready to face uncomfortable conversations with unhappy voters.
Farage has a solid fans base, yes. But he also has some of the most unfavorable ratings (49%) of any British -public politician. This vote could be galvanized so that progressives are otherwise disappointed by the Starmers government to hold their noses and prevent it from becoming Prime Minister. It is not yet effectively exploited, even if work may say that they have not needed it for four years.
Read more: Runcorn and Helsby by-Election: Targeting work for conservative voters to prevent reform
“ Keeping the electoral coalition may depend on the progress of illegal immigration '' '
Finally, on immigration. 2024 Labor voters who are now unfavorable to the government, indexed to the fact that immigration is a concern. In other words, the maintenance of their electoral coalition may depend on showing significant progress on the fight against illegal immigration in particular. There is clearly risks with work with the voters who left the voters. So, it may well be that work must show progress at the beginning and win this message to their reform vacationers, while recalling on their left flank the risks of faging entering Downing Street.
Obviously, this is easier to say than to do. And if you spoke to a minister or an advisor to the Labor Cabinet, they must have said that the government is already part of it.
But the fact is that from the point of view of voters, whatever the work currently, does not work.
So, to avoid reforms, a good weekend is transformed in a few even better years, something has to change.
Analysis and what to expect
PlowingS campaign field reports
Inside the Runcorn campaign
