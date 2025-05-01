Politics
XI Story: from grain to grandeur, hard work builds a nation
During a ceremony on Monday, President Xi Jinping joined technicians, judges, nurses and farmers to recognize not only their vital contributions, but also the spirit of dedication and hard work that feeds a nation.
Organizing the winners as examples of the people and the pillars of the country, Xi called on citizens to draw inspiration from them – by remaining anchored and working hard – so that, step by step, they can transform the great vision of national rejuvenation in reality.
XI sent the message during the rally marking the 100th anniversary of the Federation of Commercial Unions of the All-China. This rewards a point at home that he has long pointed out – great dreams are not made while waiting or singing slogans; They are won by hard work and determination.
A leader has forged through hard work
Respect for XI for hard work is built on its own past.
In 1969, at a little less than 16 years old, XI arrived in Liangjiahe, an injured village on the arid plateau of Loess in northwest China, to work the fields alongside farmers who called the house of the rural community.
He took almost all types of tasks, but spent a particularly large number of hours on one particular: building dams by compacting the earth's layer by layer with heavy stone londers.
Xi threw himself into work. The first day left her puffy hands; The second day saw them bleed. However, he continued to work without a complaint.
“What a handsome boy,” said the locals.
The hard work did not end when Xi was elected leader of the Liangjiahe party in 1974. He wrapped his sleeves and led villagers by digging wells, building terraces and installing biogas wells – gradually transforming the community.
Living and working alongside farmers for seven years, XI has gone from a slightly perplexed teenager in a man determined to serve the people.
“More importantly,” he said later, “I learned from my colleagues farmers the values of respect for the facts and to work hard with persistence.”
These years of training have left an indelible mark on XI, shaping the strong work ethics which was its character as head of the village party, is secretary general of the central committee of the Communist Party of China.
He works tirelessly, juggling with domestic meetings, inspections and visits abroad – his schedule always filled to the brim.
In a moment of rare reflection during an interview with foreign media, XI was asked about life as a Chinese leader. His Candid response exposed his sacrifice. “My personal time? Everything is consumed by work,” he said. “The execution of people … I have to put them first, serving with unwavering diligence.”
Model workers as stars
“What a stars galaxy,” Xi said in a conference room before International Workers Day in 2013.
By a “stars galaxy”, he referred to the 65 models seized, those who have been honored for their hard work in their industries in recent decades.
Liang Jun, one of the first model workers, said how she helped transform the sterile lands in northeast China into a national attic.
After listening to Liang's story, XI told the 84 -year -old woman, “your actions are well known to our generation. As a first woman tractor driver in China, you are really remarkable.”
As a leader who has emerged from the ranks of workers, Xi respects them not only, but also undertakes to ensure that their needs are met.
Since Xi took the lead in China in 2012, the country introduced more measures, laws and regulations to protect the rights and interests of workers.
In addition, XI often visits workers during domestic inspection visits to personally assess their working and life conditions.
In 2023, he inspected a residential community in Shanghai built for house workers such as construction workers, delivery drivers and sanitation staff.
He entered their homes and shared installations – public kitchens, laundries – and spoke to them to understand their first -hand living conditions.
“Migrant workers, who come to contribute to Shanghai, are also the masters of the city,” he said. “It is our responsibility to ensure that they can arrive, settle, live comfortably and prosper here.”
Skills investment for the future
During the celebration ceremony on Monday, XI stressed the importance of adapting to the new wave of technological and industrial transformation and improving the abilities of the workforce.
“High quality development cannot be carried out without high quality work and innovation,” he said.
This resonates with its constant accent on the crucial role of qualified talents in the progression of the manufacturing sector.
Over the years, XI passion for crafts has brought him to factory floors across the country, where he encouraged engineers, technicians and workers to improve their skills and push the limits.
“Times can change and missions can change, but the spirit of hard work, unity and inflexible efforts should never change,” he said during the ceremony on Monday.
|
Sources
https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202505/1333239.shtml
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
