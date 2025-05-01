Where is Joko Widodo? – Opinion news portal Medan

– Advertisement –

Opinion of Mudanews.com | The rally event of the former UGM Kangen, a member of Kagama, took place on Sunday (28/4) at UGM Hall. Assisted by more than 200 important figures from the former national UGMs who have colored the government's journey over the past 10 years. Were also present the chancellor, the deans, to the teachers who are now in power

In this gathering event, they agreed to comply for a moment the problem of the diploma of one of his former students who was used as proof of an alleged property of false documents. They are also compact not to ask: where is Joko Widodo, how is they that they are not present as previous years?

When Jokowi did not attend the event and these alumni did not question and even less while discussing. The gestures never lie, they keep their distances from one of the elders of the Faculty of the Department of Wood Technology which are now busy taking advantage of their consequences.

These ancients ostracient Jokowi or vice versa that the former president is locked up, it is a public question to which he does not need to answer.

There is a cause of the pride of Jokowi in UGM suddenly fell just because he survived was not willing to show his diploma to the public. Something that should be an object of pride is in fact used by the owner to become a political pendulum.

Jokowi prefers to be busy imprisoning people asking: Where's your diploma?

The rally event of the former UGM Kangen should be the right time of Jokowi to reject his doubt. It was present to bring together friendship with other former students in a symbol political language.

But the national rally was not made. For him, his work as a special presidential personnel for a larger activity and being an alibi was in the Vatican.

Does Jokowi no longer have guts in the UGM ancient circle? For the degree affairs in whom he had more confidence by Herkules, chief Arnold and his faithful disciples rather than being defended by his own colleagues of former students?

From hero to zero it hurts

@Dahono prasetyo