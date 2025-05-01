



Washington President (AP) Donald Trump admitted on Wednesday that his prices could lead to less and more expensive products in the United States, saying that American children could have two dolls instead of 30 dolls, but he insisted that China will suffer from his trade war.

The Republican President tried to reassure a nervous country that his prices will not cause a recession, after a new government report has shown that the American economy has shrunk in the first three months of the year.

President Donald Trump speaks at a meeting from the Cabinet to the White House on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP photo / Evan VUCCI)

Trump was quick to blame his Democratic predecessor, Joe Biden, for any reverse, telling his cabinet that his prices meant that China had enormous difficulties because their factories were not dealing, adding that the United States did not really need imports from the dominant manufacturer of the world.

You know, someone said, oh, the shelves will be opened, continued Trump, offering a hypothetical. Well, maybe children will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls. So maybe the two dolls will cost a few dollars more than normally.

Its remarks followed a defensive morning after the Commerce Department indicated that the US economy had decreased at an annual rate of 0.3% in the first quarter. Behind the drop was an increase in imports while companies were trying to direct the radical prices on cars, steel, aluminum and almost all countries. And even the positive signs of increasing domestic consumption indicated that purchases could occur before import taxes lead to price increases.

Trump pointed out on Biden while the stock market fell Wednesday morning in response to the gross domestic report.

It is the Bidens stock market, not Trumps, the Republican President, who took office in January, published on his social media site. The prices will start to launch soon and companies are starting to move to the United States in record numbers. Our country will explode, but we have to get rid of the overhang of Biden. It will take some time, has nothing to do with the prices.

President Donald Trump, on the right, is expressed during a meeting from the Cabinet to the White House, Wednesday April 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP photo / Evan VUCCI)

But the GDP report gives Democrats ammunition to affirm that policies prevail over the economy's recession. The declarations of democrats after the GDP report noted at what speed the economy, which still has a healthy unemployment rate of 4.2%, seems to lose momentum in the weeks following Trump's return.

A democrat of the house, the Suzan Delbène representative of Washington State, said that we only saw the start of the dangerous impacts of the random policies of the prevail. She noted that the American manufacturers still depend on the parts and components of China to assemble the final goods and declared that the approach of Trumps of the Commerce reflected a misunderstanding of the investment and the certainty that national companies need to build more factories and create jobs.

Chaos and dysfunction will not help create investments, said Delbene, who directs campaign efforts in the Congress of Democrats in the Chamber. A strong economy needs stability and certainty. We haven't seen that.

The GDP report landed as Trump was trying to focus on new corporate investments in the United States when he spends the week to celebrate his 100th day of power. He presented remarks on Wednesday afternoon and called on companies in investments such as Nvidia, Soft Bank, Apple, Johnson & Johnson and others which, according to him, reflected to come.

However, prevails over the economic message contains arguments of conflict and rejects the data that increases red flags.

He wants the merit of the first 100 aggressive days at the White House which included mass layoffs of federal workers and the start of a trade war with 145% of new prices against China. He also wants to blame the negative response of the financial markets on Biden, who left his duties months ago. He also said that his prices are negotiating tools to generate trade agreements, but at the same time, he has set up hundreds of billions of dollars in pricing income to help cover his expected income tax cuts.

On Wednesday evening, in a town hall on the newspaper, Trump said that he did not believe that he had made mistakes during the start of his second term and thought that he could overthrow an audience who had serious doubts about his prices.

I just think I can't convince people how good it is, he said.

At the office of the cabinet, Trump underlined the positive aspects of the GDP report. But this session revealed how his administration also tries to take credit for policies that involve the Biden administration.

Commerce secretary, Howard Lunick, spoke of his recent trip to Arizona to see Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. The Company Freesty Co. The company Note on his website that he announced plans in May 2020, during Trumps' first mandate, when the coronavirus pandemic disturbed the global economy, to build its first factory in Arizona. The company announced a second factory in December 2022, when Biden was in office. After obtaining up to $ 6.6 billion in 2024 bipartisan Chips and Science Act commitments, TSMC announced plans for a third factory.

President Donald Trump, Center, speaks with the Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lunick, on the right, during a meeting of the Cabinet at the White House, Wednesday April 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP photo / Evan VUCCI)

President Donald Trump, Center, speaks with the Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lunick, on the right, during a meeting of the Cabinet at the White House, Wednesday April 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP photo / Evan VUCCI)

Trump rejected the importance of the government's support that Biden has led to the opening of computer flea factories.

They are built because of the prices, said Trump.

However, Democrats are quick to say that Trump inherited an economy on a regular evolution of low unemployment and a drop in inflation that his pricing plans almost immediately disrupted.

In just 100 days, President Trump took the American economy of strong stable growth on negative GDP, said Heather Boushey, a former member of the Blanche de Bidens's economic advisers. This astonishing turning point in fortune is directly due to the inconsistency of its economic policy and its mismanagement of federal policy in general.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/trump-economy-tariffs-gdp-7494825851dcef94ec81475124f9326f The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

