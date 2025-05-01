Politics
Erdoan calls deeper economic ties to the Trkiye-Italie Business Forum
As part of an official visit to Italy, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan participated in the Trkiye-Italy business forum organized by the Trade Ministry, Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEK), the Italian Foreign Ministry and the Italian Commercial Agency. President Recep Tayyip Erdoan thanked Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for his kind hospitality.
President Erdoan delivered a speech to the forum and said that the mechanism of the intergovernmental summit, the first of which was held in Trkiye in 2008, contributed to significant progress in the economy as well as to multidimensional political relations between countries.
He stressed that the initiatives of businessmen played a major role in this success. President Erdoan added that they all thought that this partnership would be adopted at even higher levels in the coming period.
Erdoan, stressed that the world going through a period when more protectionism in the economy and the closure within the borders is discussed, continued its words as follows:
“We follow all the mutual confrontations on the tariffs of customs. We are trying to manage this dynamic atmosphere successfully for the economy of our country and even to transform it into an opportunity. We have passed similar processes in the past, in particular the coronavirus pandemic, without any damage. We think we will demonstrate the same success today and will trust the Turkish economy.
Due to our geographical location which links the West and the East, the North and the South, we attach great importance to the establishment of effective economic and commercial partnerships in our region and in the world. I would like to say that with great pleasure today: the Turkish economy continues to grow despite the conflicts, the wars of our region and the earthquake that we lived in 2023, which was the disaster of the century. The direct cost of the earthquake to the Turkish economy is $ 104 billion, while its indirect cost is $ 150 billion. Despite this, we quickly cure our injuries. “”
President Erdoan said Turkiye is progressing with firm stages towards his objectives in the economy, production, employment, investment, tourism and the defense industry.
Erdoan, noting that they delivered the keys of more than 201,000 houses to citizens whose houses were destroyed during the period which followed the earthquake, announced that 252,000 additional houses will be built by the end of the year.
Erdoan pointed out that while they were erasing the traces of the catastrophe of the century, they also pursued the breakthroughs of the economy without slowing down and made the following evaluations:
“In 2024, we have broken the record for the past 100 years with $ 262 billion in exports. Our export of the defense industry, one of the strongest sectors of our country, has reached the highest level in history with $ 7 billion. We are one of the few countries to have reached an annual growth rate of around 5% in the past 20 years.
Our exports have increased more than 20 times in 20 years. We have doubled our share of global exports. We have attracted nearly $ 270 billion in international direct investment over the past 20 years. The number of capital companies foreign to Trkiye increased from 6,000 to more than 80,000. We have entered a permanent and significant drop in inflation that affects the whole world. We implement our economic program with determination. God wants, we will not back up that. We are determined to improve the investment environment and implement new structural reforms. “”
President Erdoan said that when they looked at Italy in particular, they see that bilateral trade has been in constant increase since the COVID-19 epidemic, despite all the world challenges.
Erdoan explained that the commercial volume, which was $ 17.3 billion in 2020, will double almost in 2024 and exceed $ 32 billion, and said:
“Today, the Italian capital in Trkiye, including indirect sources, has reached $ 5 billion, while the Turkish capital in Italy has made significant progress in recent years, approaching $ 1 billion. Just as Turkish companies see Italy as a gateway to the European market, and we would like Italian companies to consider Trkiye as a walkway to Asia, Middle East and Africa.
A population of 2 billion inhabitants can be reached in a few hours a few hours in Istanbul. Our Turkish airlines also connects 9 cities in Italy in Istanbul. This enormous potential for trade, investment and transport possibilities encourages us to set important and ambitious objectives. In this spirit, we have determined our new goal of commercial volume at $ 40 billion with Mr. Meloni at the top of today. The meetings of our corporate circles today and the new partnerships they will establish will contribute to achieving our new commercial objective in a short time. Of course, the increase in mutual investments continues to be another objective of priority. “”
Expressing that they want to see more investors in addition to the 1,500 Italian companies existing in Trkiye, which has become a center of attraction in its region and in the world, Erdoan said: “We believe that it will be in our interest to increase our joint efforts in order to obtain our share of the expected expansion in the security and defense sector, in particular in Europe.”
President Erdoan drew attention to the need to develop strategic partnerships in fields such as green energy, digital technologies, smart cities and space, and noted the following:
“Dear friends, as governments, we will continue to support our businesses in order to reach higher levels of commercial relations and investment. However, as you will appreciate, economic cooperation is not only developing thanks to the efforts of governments. Our commercial world must do its part at this stage. Those who really develop cooperation are mainly you.
We have removed the obstacles and continue to do so. We have always been encouraging and we will continue to be. We expect our commercial circles to continue to determine the paths we have opened. I would like to express my gratitude to the Italian government again for this encouragement and this interest in our businessmen through Prime Minister Meloni. I would like you to know that my door and that of my colleagues ministers will be widely opened in the face of any problem. Our presidential investment office is always at your service. I have no doubt that my precious friend Meloni will provide the same convenience. “”
Stressing the importance of the meeting of the 3rd mandate of the Trkiye-Italie joint committee on the economy and trade which will be held before the end of 2025, Erdoan said: “We believe that the need to update our customs union with the European Union in accordance with changing global economic conditions so that our trade and economic relations are reaching their potential.”
Stressing that they expect the support of the Italian government and the business world for an update that will benefit both parties with a win-win approach, Erdoan said: “On the other hand, we see that the difficulties that our businesses know are hampered by the world of Italian companies. In new initiatives and solid partnerships.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.azernews.az/region/241167.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- American actions destroy steep losses that followed Trumps release day
- The teacher says Trump lacks an important power tool
- Raise a tsunami alert after a huge earthquake that leads to evacuation operations in Chile and Argentina
- Trump says that he removes the status of exemption from Harvards tax
- JD VANCE praises the hard Modi negotiator, share the update of the India Trade Deal | Latest news from India
- The false diploma file of Jokowi, South Jakarta police will examine 2 witnesses this week
- India blocks Babar, Akram, Imran Khan's Instagram accounts
- Weight loss access can spread jabs
- Reform Britain wins the victory of the Sanda Ska Burger City Council.
- Und ranken first in North American hockey visit outside the NHL – Grand Forks Herald
- Increasing equality in health and global solidarity
- The Metro Police security subtitle still explores Jokowi's report