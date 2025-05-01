Erdoan calls deeper economic ties to the Trkiye-Italie Business Forum

As part of an official visit to Italy, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan participated in the Trkiye-Italy business forum organized by the Trade Ministry, Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEK), the Italian Foreign Ministry and the Italian Commercial Agency. President Recep Tayyip Erdoan thanked Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for his kind hospitality.

President Erdoan delivered a speech to the forum and said that the mechanism of the intergovernmental summit, the first of which was held in Trkiye in 2008, contributed to significant progress in the economy as well as to multidimensional political relations between countries.

He stressed that the initiatives of businessmen played a major role in this success. President Erdoan added that they all thought that this partnership would be adopted at even higher levels in the coming period.

Erdoan, stressed that the world going through a period when more protectionism in the economy and the closure within the borders is discussed, continued its words as follows:

“We follow all the mutual confrontations on the tariffs of customs. We are trying to manage this dynamic atmosphere successfully for the economy of our country and even to transform it into an opportunity. We have passed similar processes in the past, in particular the coronavirus pandemic, without any damage. We think we will demonstrate the same success today and will trust the Turkish economy.

Due to our geographical location which links the West and the East, the North and the South, we attach great importance to the establishment of effective economic and commercial partnerships in our region and in the world. I would like to say that with great pleasure today: the Turkish economy continues to grow despite the conflicts, the wars of our region and the earthquake that we lived in 2023, which was the disaster of the century. The direct cost of the earthquake to the Turkish economy is $ 104 billion, while its indirect cost is $ 150 billion. Despite this, we quickly cure our injuries. “”

President Erdoan said Turkiye is progressing with firm stages towards his objectives in the economy, production, employment, investment, tourism and the defense industry.

Erdoan, noting that they delivered the keys of more than 201,000 houses to citizens whose houses were destroyed during the period which followed the earthquake, announced that 252,000 additional houses will be built by the end of the year.

Erdoan pointed out that while they were erasing the traces of the catastrophe of the century, they also pursued the breakthroughs of the economy without slowing down and made the following evaluations:

“In 2024, we have broken the record for the past 100 years with $ 262 billion in exports. Our export of the defense industry, one of the strongest sectors of our country, has reached the highest level in history with $ 7 billion. We are one of the few countries to have reached an annual growth rate of around 5% in the past 20 years.

Our exports have increased more than 20 times in 20 years. We have doubled our share of global exports. We have attracted nearly $ 270 billion in international direct investment over the past 20 years. The number of capital companies foreign to Trkiye increased from 6,000 to more than 80,000. We have entered a permanent and significant drop in inflation that affects the whole world. We implement our economic program with determination. God wants, we will not back up that. We are determined to improve the investment environment and implement new structural reforms. “”

President Erdoan said that when they looked at Italy in particular, they see that bilateral trade has been in constant increase since the COVID-19 epidemic, despite all the world challenges.

Erdoan explained that the commercial volume, which was $ 17.3 billion in 2020, will double almost in 2024 and exceed $ 32 billion, and said:

“Today, the Italian capital in Trkiye, including indirect sources, has reached $ 5 billion, while the Turkish capital in Italy has made significant progress in recent years, approaching $ 1 billion. Just as Turkish companies see Italy as a gateway to the European market, and we would like Italian companies to consider Trkiye as a walkway to Asia, Middle East and Africa.

A population of 2 billion inhabitants can be reached in a few hours a few hours in Istanbul. Our Turkish airlines also connects 9 cities in Italy in Istanbul. This enormous potential for trade, investment and transport possibilities encourages us to set important and ambitious objectives. In this spirit, we have determined our new goal of commercial volume at $ 40 billion with Mr. Meloni at the top of today. The meetings of our corporate circles today and the new partnerships they will establish will contribute to achieving our new commercial objective in a short time. Of course, the increase in mutual investments continues to be another objective of priority. “”

Expressing that they want to see more investors in addition to the 1,500 Italian companies existing in Trkiye, which has become a center of attraction in its region and in the world, Erdoan said: “We believe that it will be in our interest to increase our joint efforts in order to obtain our share of the expected expansion in the security and defense sector, in particular in Europe.”

President Erdoan drew attention to the need to develop strategic partnerships in fields such as green energy, digital technologies, smart cities and space, and noted the following:

“Dear friends, as governments, we will continue to support our businesses in order to reach higher levels of commercial relations and investment. However, as you will appreciate, economic cooperation is not only developing thanks to the efforts of governments. Our commercial world must do its part at this stage. Those who really develop cooperation are mainly you.

We have removed the obstacles and continue to do so. We have always been encouraging and we will continue to be. We expect our commercial circles to continue to determine the paths we have opened. I would like to express my gratitude to the Italian government again for this encouragement and this interest in our businessmen through Prime Minister Meloni. I would like you to know that my door and that of my colleagues ministers will be widely opened in the face of any problem. Our presidential investment office is always at your service. I have no doubt that my precious friend Meloni will provide the same convenience. “”

Stressing the importance of the meeting of the 3rd mandate of the Trkiye-Italie joint committee on the economy and trade which will be held before the end of 2025, Erdoan said: “We believe that the need to update our customs union with the European Union in accordance with changing global economic conditions so that our trade and economic relations are reaching their potential.”

Stressing that they expect the support of the Italian government and the business world for an update that will benefit both parties with a win-win approach, Erdoan said: “On the other hand, we see that the difficulties that our businesses know are hampered by the world of Italian companies. In new initiatives and solid partnerships.”