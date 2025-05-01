The Ukrainian mineral agreement is largely symbolic but it is enough for Donald Trump





CNN –

It provides both good news and good news, but is ultimately a forced agreement with a complex future.

The agreement of Ukraine minerals with the United States stems from months of loaded bargaining and comes from a Ukrainian idea offered for the first time during the friendly climates of the Biden administration. He has since become a persistent thorn in the side of the feverish relationship of Kyiv and Washingtons. President Volodymyr Zelensky had no choice but to sign something, or to risk another seismic break in his relationship with President Donald Trump.

However, the document that CNN has seen opens the way for a longer-term relationship between the United States and Ukraine. It does not give a guarantee to any case of American profits in the coming years of the Trump administration.

The symbolism was however largely the point. Trump needed to feel that America recovered something from Kyiv. Ukraine had to show that his relationship with this white house was functional and improved. Ukral allies needed this and sprinkled to eliminate distraction from the complex conversation of military aid and real peace which must now become their objective.

The text of the offers also contains two sentences which will be clearly pleasant in Kyiv. First, it refers to the large -scale destruction caused by the large -scale invasion of Ukraine, a declaration of unambiguous blame of a white house which has often preferred to punch. And then he explains how Ukraine could buy weapons from the American vital given the climbing of the Russian assault through the front lines.

He indicates that if the United States provides new military assistance to Ukraine, the capital contribution of the American partner (in the fund) will be deemed to increase by the evaluated value of such military assistance. In short, Ukraine will use this fund to pay weapons. Until now, he did not know if the Trump administration would provide weapons particularly desperately necessary for the interceptors of patriotic missiles. Here they explain how Ukraine would pay for them.

This will add to a central message from this besieged process: that the pendulum oscillates the position of Trumps when it tries to negotiate this peace to obtain a wider costume with Moscow and to maintain American relations with Europe as a whole fell in favor of Ukraines. Trump sees less progress with Moscow, who continues to reject the American-Ukrainian proposal from an unconditional ceasefire of 30 days, itself almost 50 days. The specific terms as part of the way Ukraine could pay for future weapon purchases will sound inside the Kremlins walls.

The symbolic nature of the document is also partly due to its long -term prospects and the quantity of political changes that this will probably happen during the decades it needs to start to really bring money to American chests. Neither Kyiv nor Washington will have had the same administrations for more than three years, even if the war has ended tomorrow.

The new presidents will choose to honor or revisit the agreement. And whoever worked or does business in Ukraine knows that they are masters in the interpretation of documents and agreements in their favor. The world of natural resources is already opaque there, and it is unlikely that this large-scale agreement suddenly inaugurates the transparency of total affairs. It will probably be in disorder once the immediate requests of the war end, it is clear.

It therefore seems largely, enormous and revolutionary, but at the same time, its impact is not immediate, it is largely symbolic an urgent dressing. Contradictory and complex, but probably strong enough and strong enough for Trump.

