Waves Summit 2025 live updates: Mumbai hosts the list of guests of the world visual audio entertainment event, full schedule, objectives and summit explained





Waves Summit 2025 Live update: SRK-Deepika joined Karan Johar for a session. Waves Summit 2025 live updates:The biggest entertainment event of the year, Waves 2025, Decourmented Thursday in Mumbai. It is the first world audio-visual summit and entertainment organized by the government of India, which aims to highlight the country's media and entertainment industry. The event will last four days, from May 1 to 4, and will attend Celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan,, Aamir Khan, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, SS Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi, Ali Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal among many. The event will be held at the Jio World Convention Center (JWCC) located in the Bandra Kurla (BKC) complex, Mumbai, India. The event will be opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Thursday, the round table entitled “ Legends & Legacies: the stories that shaped the soul of India '' should start at 12:30 pm and will see Hema Malini, Mithun Chakraborty, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal and Chiranjeevi and the session will be moderate by Akshay Kumar. The next session, which should start at 2:30 p.m. on the subject of the New Mainstream: Breaking Borders, Building Legends '' will be moderate by filmmaker Karan Johar and will see the director SS Rajamouli, the musical composer Ar Rahman, and the actors Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Read also | Anil Kapoor writes: From Jugaad and Mr. India to the world's jump, a wave arrives Another session, entitled “The Journey: From Outsider to Ruler”, will see Karan Johar as the moderator of actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone as a speaker. Later in the day, at 5 pm, Allu Arjun will go on stage in the round table entitled “Talent Beyond Borders”. There will also be a session discussing the inheritance of Manoj Kumar who will see Hema Malini and the director Madhur Bhandarkar talk about the work of the actor. In addition to group discussions, the event will also see a performance by the composer MM Keeravani and the singers Shreya Ghoshal, Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Ks Chithra and Mangli. Later in the day, Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Ronu Majumdar, Brij Narayan and other grown -ups will perform for the public. Live blog Discover all the latest updates of Waves Summit 2025:

The summit of the waves will last four days and will attend the presence of all the biggest celebrities in the Indian film industry. During the top of the four days, activities include – conference sessions (Keynotes, signs), exhibitions with M&E innovations, Bazaar waves (media marketplace), Wavex start -up sessions, networking events, master of master and workshops, “ create in India Challenge '' finale, networks and performance cultural.

