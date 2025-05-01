Donald Trump opens Ukraine Military Sales Tap After Minerals Deal: Report





The Trump administration told Congress that it intended to give the green light to around $ 50 million in Defense products to export to Ukraine through US industry sales directly to kyiv, according to a new report.

Why it matters

On Wednesday, the United States and Ukraine signed a long-awaited agreement to share the profits generated by the sale of Ukraine mineral and energy reserves. It was an agreement endangered by cycles of tense talks, straightenings and the disastrous visit of the White House of the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier this year.

What to know

Trump’s team told legislators on Wednesday that the administration would approve at least $ 50 million in defense for Ukraine, Kyiv Post reported.

This would be transferred as part of a process known as direct commercial sales (DCS); It was at this point that the State Department grants an American company permission to sell directly to a foreign buyer, rather than sales by the Pentagon foreign military sales program.

It is not clear how far $ 50 million would go to the war effort of Ukraine. Last month, Zelensky proposed to pay in the region of $ 15 billion for 10 of the Patriot air defense systems in demand but rare. Each Patriot battery is delivered with an estimated price of $ 1.5 billion, each interceptor missile costing several million dollars.

A head of the State Department said that the United States was “restricted under federal law and regulations to confirm the status of granting licenses of companies or American entities or to speak to specific details on the license in the export of individual defense exchanges”.

Folder photo: Donald Trump, alongside the Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, on the right, speaks in the room of the White House cabinet in Washington, DC, April 24, 2025. Folder photo: Donald Trump, alongside the Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, on the right, talks in the room of the White House cabinet in Washington, DC, April 24.

Between 2015 and 2023, permanent US exports of more than $ 1.6 billion in defense equipment and services in Ukraine through direct commercial sales, including $ 232 million in ammunition, according to the State Department.

Sales of reported weapons could be linked to satisfaction among Trump's senior officials regarding the advancement of the mineral agreement, said Oleksandr Merezhko, president of the Ukraine’s parliamentary foreign affairs committee.

Ukraine Minister of the Economy of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko, said that a joint US-Ukrainian investment fund, established under the mineral agreement to contribute to the reconstruction of Ukraine, “would attract global investments” in the country.

The American secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, called the signing of the “historic” agreement.

Svyrydenko said that control of the fund would be divided “50/50” between Washington and kyiv, with Ukraine owner of all resources on Ukrainian land and in the country's territorial waters.

Ukraine is home to around 5% of critical minerals in the world, such as titanium, lithium, uranium and copper. The country is known to have deposits of 25 of the 34 raw materials identified as criticism by the European Union, said the block.

Critical minerals are used in many different industries, from defense to energy and technology. Trade tensions with China, which mines and export many critical minerals from the world, including rare land deposits, will probably have made a mineral agreement with Kyiv more attractive.

Svyrydenko said in February that around 350 billion dollars in critical minerals in Ukraine were now in areas held in Russia. Zelensky told Reuters earlier this year that Moscow had checked less than a fifth of Ukraine's mineral resources, including about half of its rare land deposits.

“Politically, this is a good deal for us”, and a much better agreement for kyiv than the previous sketches, told Newshko in Newsweek.

But the agreement does not take into account European countries – also important military aid contributors to Ukraine – who can also seek access to critical minerals in Ukraine, Merezhko said.

Trump has positioned the agreement as an economic security guarantee for Ukraine in the midst of slow cease-fire negotiations, which kyiv and its European donors say they depend on the security guarantees provided by the United States. The United States has been reluctant to provide a “safety net” to dissuade new Russian attacks after the entry into force of a ceasefire.

“Economic investment for the extraction of resources is not a security guarantee, even if it is negotiated for arms; in fact, these commitments could just as easily be honored by anyone who controls Ukrainian territory,” said Eric Golson, associate professor of economics at the University of Surrey, in the United Kingdom, in Newsweek.

“In the end, this is a geopolitical convenience agreement, which reflects American weakness: the United States needs Ukrainian minerals to counter the Chinese blockade; in exchange, Ukraine is desperate with a continuous flow of weapons,” said Golson.

Kyiv will still control his public companies, said Svyryrydenko, adding that “the agreement does not contain any mention of Ukraine debt obligations in the United States”.

The Trump administration had considered the agreement as compensation for tens of billions of dollars in military aid that the United States sent to Ukraine after Moscow launched its invasion in February 2022. Kyiv pushed this characterization.

The Treasury said in his own declaration that the agreement had recognized “the important financial and material support that the residents of the United States provided the defense of Ukraine since the large-scale invasion of Russia”.

The nod to Moscow's responsibility for the invasion of his neighbor more than three years ago intervened after Trump falsely accused Zelensky of starting the largest European land conflict since the Second World War.

“To be clear, no state or person who has funded or provided the Russian war machine will be authorized to benefit from the reconstruction of Ukraine,” said Bessent.

What people say

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday: “Thanks to President Trump's tireless efforts to guarantee lasting peace, I am pleased to announce the signing of today's historic economic partnership agreement between the United States and the Ukraine establishing the UKRAINE Reconstruction Investment Fund.”

What happens next

The agreement will be placed in the Ukrainian parliament for ratification.

Fixed 05/01/2025 13:07 PM HE: The title has been modified to show that the agreement opens the tap to new military sales, and not by aid.

