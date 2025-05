Indonesia fixes 600 billion rupees in bank accounts related to online games

Jakarta. Indonesian authorities have frozen more than 5,000 bank accounts related to online games, with deposits totaling approximately 600 billion RPs ($ 36.2 million) in recent months, an official announced on Thursday. The Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK) played a key role in the continuous repression of the government on the online game, which began during the second term of President Joko Widodo. The agency was responsible for identifying suspicious accounts and transactions and launching gels. “We have frozen these accounts since February, and the national police followed by blocking them,” said Ppatk chief Ivan Yustiavandana in Jakarta. The action follows the detection by the suspicious suspicious and international transfers agency who would have linked the online game operators, Ivan added. “The fundamental objective of this law enforcement initiative is to protect the public from the damage of online games, which often pushes victims in drug trafficking, online fraud and even prostitution in order to maintain their dependence. This can also lead to the breakdown of families, “he said. The administration of President Prabowo Suubianto has intensified anti-Acquiètes efforts, deleting nearly 900,000 content related to online game games from various digital platforms by blocking websites and IP addresses, or by deleting publications on social networks. Despite a stricter application, the Indonesian authorities have observed an increasing number of citizens voluntarily entering the online game industry abroad, in particular Cambodia, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This trend is fueled by fraudsters and game operators who promote “lucrative job offers” involving online scam operations in Southeast Asia. In many cases, however, workers find themselves in conditions resembling forced work, with little or no compensation. Government data shows that more than 5,000 Indonesians have been saved international cybercrime unions operating in Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam since 2020. Many victims have been attracted to apparently legitimate job offers in countries like Thailand, only to be treated in transnational scam networks in other countries. In response, the Indonesian government has issued solid warnings to the public against the acceptance of job offers in Cambodia, Myanmar and Thailand, citing the growing threat of trafficking and exploitation of human beings under criminal unions. “If you receive job offers from these countries, please show extreme caution – many cases of human trafficking have been reported,” said migrant workers, Abdul Kadir Karding said last month. He also noted that Indonesia has no formal placement of migrant workers with the three countries. Tags: keywords:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jakartaglobe.id/news/indonesia-freezes-rp-600-billion-in-bank-accounts-linked-to-online-gambling The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos