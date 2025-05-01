John Bolton case for optimism about Donald Trump





To launch his second term, President Donald Trump sought to take revenge on President Joe Biden, elite law firms, elite universities and even some of his former staff members, including John Bolton.

Bolton has been working in each republican presidential administration since the 1980s, including Trumps as a national security advisor. Together, they torn the Complete Complete Action Plan, better known as the Iranian nuclear agreement set up by President Barack Obama.

The Trump-Bolton partnership, however, was not supposed to last. Bolton left the Trump administration acrimoniously and was a constant critic of the president since then, it is therefore not surprising that Trump revoked his security details in the hours following his taking up for a second term in January.

Restruction A theme of the first 100 days was one of the reasons to speak with Bolton this week. The other had to make his point of view on the way our democracy is doing so. Another former Trump staff member named John, former chief of staff John Kelly, said Trump was corresponding to the definition of a fascist.

But Bolton would not go so far, even after 100 days of recovery. Our conversation, edited for length and clarity, is below.

I do not disagree with John Kelly on his assessment on Trump, what Trump does, and what's wrong with [his behavior]. Be a fascist [however]You have to think about a conceptual level, which Trump never does.

Would he impose with the fascist term because it is too simplistic?

It is too far above it prevailing on capacities. He has no philosophy. He has, in the national security space, no great strategy, and does not make a policy because we understand this term conventionally. It was difficult for me to accept. There are many people around HI with problematic philosophies, people who have the capacity to think of a more conceptual level. What they say can ultimately reflect in certain Trump decisions, but it is not because he shares their vision of the world or something like that.

What was your impression of his approach if not something that leans towards fascism or authoritarianism when you were in his administration?

I think he wants to be the center of attention. I think this is probably his main motivation factor.

I think his approach was described by [conservative columnist] Charles Krauthammer very well. Krauthammer said he started by thinking that Trump was an 11 -year -old child. But he realized after a close assessment that he was about 10 years off: really prevails a 1 year old child who sees everything in the world and asks the question, what is for me?

Someone else, I don't remember the name, observed that Trump has no ideas, he has reactions. And I think it's also an important overview.

If you made all of his decisions during his first mandate, they would be a large archipelago of points; Many points with which I agree. But if you try to connect the Dotstrump itself could not connect the points.

What have you thought of the first 100 days of the second administration so far?

I think it's even more inconsistent. What you see in public now [is] What many of us who were in the first mandate have seen in private.

Obviously, they spent the four years in exile at Mar-A-Lago Planning. [In] Their first 100 days, much more were accomplished from the point of view of Trumps than in his first 100 days in the first mandate. I am not sure that the story records that after this explosion of activity in the first 100 days, there is much more follow -up.

I think Trump will be bogged down in many subsidiary problems that draw his attention. For example, he is now chairman of the board of directors of Kennedy Center. And I cannot think of anything more important than for a man who knows so much about buildings [than] To spend a little time on the question of Kennedy Center carpets, carpet, curtains and stages.

I think you get something that I am constantly struck, that is to say that it seems to be a serious administration with serious ideas, there are also all these distractions that make it look like a clown car.

Dogeying layoffs then hiring nuclear security personnel, the famous cat in small Houthi PC group, prices, no prices, prices, I am kidding, no prices. At the same time, you have the reprisal campaign we have talked about. You have challenged judicial orders and challenge the judiciary. You have the silence of the speech on the left and right; The first amendment.

When you see these constitutional offenses, are you worried about the state of the Republic?

I don't think Trump is an existential threat. I think our institutions are much stronger than him. I think we will survive.

But I think that many things you mentioned, he distinguished for example the decree, Chris Krebs, former head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Office of the Ministry of Internal Security during his first mandate, for prosecution because he dared to say that the 2020 elections were safe and free from interference in Cyberspace, that Trump did not want to believe. He distinguished a comrade named Miles Taylor, who had been chief of staff to the secretary of internal security. These are actions of a president without predicate for a criminal investigation which, I think, is very threatening.

But you have to assess all of this [as] Trump taking the first step. He did it all in the first 100 days. He did it to Trump because he stays up until two in the morning. He is constantly active. The justice system obviously does not react normally with such speed. Trump does his title and then moves on.

The real question is: what is followed?

I think that if we come back in a few years, see the effort of the first 100 days just in ashes because the courts will take place. I think it's the ultimate check. He will obviously have cost people money for lawyers, time and worsening and concern. But I think that many of these efforts will fail, and they will define precedents that will make even more difficult for a future president to try this kind of thing.

It was 95 years that the prices of Smoot-Hawley, which was an act of monumental stupidity in 1930. I think that history will record that Trump-Offise is another act of monumental stupidity, and I hope it will be another 95-year-old lesson. From this point of view, a large part of what happened in the first 100 days is incomplete because if Trump has moved his pawn to King 4, the rest of the system still reacts.

You worked under four presidential administrations, from Reagan to George HW Bush to George W. Bush in, of course, to President Trump. Does this long historical vision that you personally have works to your advantage in these difficult times of us?

Well, we have suffered much worse in this country. We had a civil war where more than 600,000 soldiers died of one cause or another, and the country has evolved. I do not underestimate the problems that Trump causes. I just think it is important to bring as many people on the proposal as it is unacceptable. I think that sometimes use rhetoric that says that it is exhaustial extinguishing people. And I am trying to convince as many people as possible that it is an aberration in American politics, that it is not durable, and in particular in the Republican Party, as from 2026, certainly in 2028, we must withdraw.

