Chinese officials continue to deny that their country is engaged in commercial negotiations with the United States, rather depicting Washington as the most desperate team for an agreement.

This contradicts the assertion of American president Donald Trump that his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, contacted him during a telephone call. Meanwhile, the media affiliated to the state allegedly alleged that it was Washington who quietly took the first step.

Why it matters

An acrimonious trade war has wreaked havoc on the two best world economies. Official statistics published on Wednesday showed that Chinese manufacturing activity fell to a hollow of 16 months in April. The American economy decreased by an annual rate of 0.3% in the first quarter of 2025 – its first contraction in three years.

This has a training effect on Trump's approval ratings, which stood at 40 last month, with 59% of Americans disapproving of its pricing hikes, according to a PEW research survey. Administration officials are under pressure to have an agreement as the 2026 mid-term elections are getting closer.

Nowsweek Contacted the White House and the Chinese Embassy to the United States with requests for comments sent by e-mail.

President Donald Trump, on the left, poses for a photo with Chinese president Xi Jinping at a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019.

Susan Walsh / Associated Press



What to know

In an interview of April 22 with Time Magazine, Trump, said that he had not and would not directly contact Xi but that the Chinese chief had called him, without specifying when.

“And I don't think it's a sign of weakness on his behalf,” he added.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told journalists on Monday that he was aware, “there had been no appeal between the two presidents recently”.

Guo went further Wednesday, saying that he was not aware of “consultations or negotiations on prices”.

Analysts say that Xi would shortly initiate a telephone call with Trump to negotiate a liquidation of the trade conflict, warning that such a decision could lead to heavy political costs for him within the structure of mine of the Chinese Communist Party.

Citing an anonymous source, Chinese economist Tan Zhu said that the American party had contacted China by various channels to offer talks “on the tariff issue,” Yuyuan Tantian, a social media account affiliated to Chinese media, reported on Wednesday.

Zhu said recent comments from the Trump administration reflected “eagerness” for talks and argued that China should not engage in Washington -free negotiations.

What people say

Xin Sun, business teacher at King's College London, said ABC News: “For all political leader in China, [initiating contact with Trump] would have very serious consequences for their own political stability. This essentially means that it signals the weaknesses and vulnerability to any political opponents. “”

Michael Pillsbury, former Trump advisor and principal researcher of the Heritage Foundation think tank, told Fox News: “So, the way of doing it is not having public discussions and saying” I have just spoken to Xi Jinping yesterday and he made a great concession “. Because what does that stimulate the fierce nature of Chinese politics.

“It is very difficult for Xi Jinping to make concessions at least in public. He must do it quietly and that is why President Trump is so discreet about what's going on.”

What is the next step

We do not know which country will take the first step towards de -escalation. Until an agreement is concluded or the prices are considerably reduced, the Americans should continue to face high prices for certain goods and punctual shortages in key sectors such as electronics.

Despite his hard public posture, Beijing discreetly moved the impact of the trade war. According to Reuters, Chinese officials have compiled a list of critical imports – including semiconductors, pharmaceuticals and plane coins – to exempt from the reciprocal rate of 125% in China on American products.