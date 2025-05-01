Trkiye marks the day of work and solidarity

President of Trkiyes and other senior officials marked on May 1, Work And Solidarity day.

“I congratulate all my workers' brothers and sisters who sweat, work, endeavor and work with dedication for the growth of our country, the strengthening of our nation and the progress of Trkiye, on May 1, Work And Solidarity day“President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote on X Thursday.

He also made his greetings heard to all Trkiye workers.

Writing on X, Vice-President Cevdet Yilmaz also praised Work And Solidarity day With his “most sincere feelings”.

“I want to thank all our worker and workEr Brothers who have the largest part of the development, prosperity and strengthening of our country and who have grown work And sweat, “he said.

The president of the Turkish parliament, Numan Kurtulmus, also shared a striking message during the day.

“I sincerely congratulate all my workers' brothers and sisters who produce in all areas of life with their minds, sweat and knowledge, who work for the well-being of their families, their country and a fairer world on May 1, Work And Solidarity day“He said.

He also expressed hope that “this significant day which glorifies the honor of work Will strengthen our social solidarity and help us walk together towards a stronger future. “”