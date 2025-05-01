Politics
PM Modi to inaugurate RS 8 900 Port Vizhinjam in Kerala Tomorrow
Thiruvananthapuram:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the “Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose SeaFort” worth 8,900 roots on May 2, according to a press release.
According to the press release, this is the first transhipment port dedicated to the country's container, representing the transformative progress made in the Indian maritime sector as part of the unified vision of Viksit Bharat.
The press release noted that the port of Vizhinjam, which is strategically important, has been identified as a key priority project which will contribute to the strengthening of India's position in global trade, to improve logistical efficiency and to reduce dependence on foreign ports for the transhipment of cargoes. Its natural natural project of almost 20 meters and the location near one of the busiest maritime trade routes in the world still strengthen the position of India in world trade.
Meanwhile, Kerala's Minister of Ports, Vn Vasavan, addressed a press conference on Wednesday before the port of service of the port of Vizhinjam International Seaport, which should be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 2 at 11:00 am.
In the presence of ministers of state V Sinkutty, GR Anil and Thiruvananthapuram, the mayor Arya Rajendran, Minister Vasavan announced the list of dignitaries invited to the commissioning ceremony.
WM Terror, Arlekar's Rabwanath, Minister of Chief Expedition, Minister of Expedition, Minister, Minister of the University of Missiditures Naronges and George Cheetter, Sithestress Sajinistry, Shissi. Allages, Mmhihi Tharoor or Minhi, Arya Rajandan, or the relationship between the Mithistress of
“Our nation is about to attend an unforgettable moment. On May 2 at 11 a.m., the Prime Minister will put the lookout for the International Port of Vizhinjam. This is a historic opportunity. A list of invitants, notably the Governor, the Minister of Chief, the Minister of the Union Shipping, the Ministers of the Union Suresh Gopi and George Kurian, the ministers of state, the Shashi and the Shash Shashi, Shashi and Shashioor, Shashioor, Gr Anil, the opposition leader, the Shashi MPS, the Sures V Sinkutty, the GR Anil, the leader of the opposition, the Shashi MPS, the Sures V Sinkutty, the Gr Anil, the Gr Anil, the Mswioor and the Shashi, the Shashi, Rahim, mayor and former Minister of the Union, Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
Stressing the operational achievements of the port before commissioning, Vasavan said: “The port began its trial in July 2024 and obtained its commissioning certificate on December 3. Until now, 285 ships have arrived, managing 593,000 EVP, exceeding expectations even before official commissioning. Vizhinjam has already exceeded many world ports. Vizhinjam.
“On the capacity and the future of the port, added Vasavan”, “Vizhinjam can manage up to 30 Lakh Teus (equivalent unit of twenty feet), and on the basis of current operations, even 45 Lakh Teus is possible.” Minister Vasavan also informed that construction will be completed before the scheduled date.
Addressing funding concerns, Vasavan said: “Initially, the Center insisted to provide VGF (Gap Funding Finability) as a loan. Despite repeated state requests, including the chief minister, the position has remained unchanged. Therefore, we have agreed that construction will be completed earlier than expected, and income should not start.
He refuted the speculation of political conflicts, declaring: “There is no conflict between the center and the state. Advertisements of the central government and the State will appear separately. This is inaugurated within the framework of the annual celebrations of the Kerala Government – what is the problem with declaring the two governments.”
Commenting on the participation of the opposition, Vasavan said: “The fact that the head of the opposition will assist there remains to be confirmed. The project recognized the contributions made during the government of Oommen Chandy. Although the left did not agree with the initial agreement, the real construction began during the mandate of the LDF. The Port de Vizhinjam project required a strong will of the LDF.
(With the exception of the title, this story has not been published by NDTV staff and is published from a unionized flow.)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/pm-modi-to-inaugurate-rs-8-900-crore-vizhinjam-port-on-may-2-in-kerala-8305866
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Harry Prince said that King Charles does not want to talk and reconciliation with him | BBC News
- American actions destroy steep losses that followed Trumps release day
- The teacher says Trump lacks an important power tool
- Raise a tsunami alert after a huge earthquake that leads to evacuation operations in Chile and Argentina
- Trump says that he removes the status of exemption from Harvards tax
- JD VANCE praises the hard Modi negotiator, share the update of the India Trade Deal | Latest news from India
- The false diploma file of Jokowi, South Jakarta police will examine 2 witnesses this week
- India blocks Babar, Akram, Imran Khan's Instagram accounts
- Weight loss access can spread jabs
- Reform Britain wins the victory of the Sanda Ska Burger City Council.
- Und ranken first in North American hockey visit outside the NHL – Grand Forks Herald
- Increasing equality in health and global solidarity