PM Modi to inaugurate RS 8 900 Port Vizhinjam in Kerala Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the “Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose SeaFort” worth 8,900 roots on May 2, according to a press release.

According to the press release, this is the first transhipment port dedicated to the country's container, representing the transformative progress made in the Indian maritime sector as part of the unified vision of Viksit Bharat.

The press release noted that the port of Vizhinjam, which is strategically important, has been identified as a key priority project which will contribute to the strengthening of India's position in global trade, to improve logistical efficiency and to reduce dependence on foreign ports for the transhipment of cargoes. Its natural natural project of almost 20 meters and the location near one of the busiest maritime trade routes in the world still strengthen the position of India in world trade.

Meanwhile, Kerala's Minister of Ports, Vn Vasavan, addressed a press conference on Wednesday before the port of service of the port of Vizhinjam International Seaport, which should be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 2 at 11:00 am.

In the presence of ministers of state V Sinkutty, GR Anil and Thiruvananthapuram, the mayor Arya Rajendran, Minister Vasavan announced the list of dignitaries invited to the commissioning ceremony.

WM Terror, Arlekar's Rabwanath, Minister of Chief Expedition, Minister of Expedition, Minister, Minister of the University of Missiditures Naronges and George Cheetter, Sithestress Sajinistry, Shissi. Allages, Mmhihi Tharoor or Minhi, Arya Rajandan, or the relationship between the Mithistress of

“Our nation is about to attend an unforgettable moment. On May 2 at 11 a.m., the Prime Minister will put the lookout for the International Port of Vizhinjam. This is a historic opportunity. A list of invitants, notably the Governor, the Minister of Chief, the Minister of the Union Shipping, the Ministers of the Union Suresh Gopi and George Kurian, the ministers of state, the Shashi and the Shash Shashi, Shashi and Shashioor, Shashioor, Gr Anil, the opposition leader, the Shashi MPS, the Sures V Sinkutty, the GR Anil, the leader of the opposition, the Shashi MPS, the Sures V Sinkutty, the Gr Anil, the Gr Anil, the Mswioor and the Shashi, the Shashi, Rahim, mayor and former Minister of the Union, Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Stressing the operational achievements of the port before commissioning, Vasavan said: “The port began its trial in July 2024 and obtained its commissioning certificate on December 3. Until now, 285 ships have arrived, managing 593,000 EVP, exceeding expectations even before official commissioning. Vizhinjam has already exceeded many world ports. Vizhinjam.

“On the capacity and the future of the port, added Vasavan”, “Vizhinjam can manage up to 30 Lakh Teus (equivalent unit of twenty feet), and on the basis of current operations, even 45 Lakh Teus is possible.” Minister Vasavan also informed that construction will be completed before the scheduled date.

Addressing funding concerns, Vasavan said: “Initially, the Center insisted to provide VGF (Gap Funding Finability) as a loan. Despite repeated state requests, including the chief minister, the position has remained unchanged. Therefore, we have agreed that construction will be completed earlier than expected, and income should not start.

He refuted the speculation of political conflicts, declaring: “There is no conflict between the center and the state. Advertisements of the central government and the State will appear separately. This is inaugurated within the framework of the annual celebrations of the Kerala Government – what is the problem with declaring the two governments.”

Commenting on the participation of the opposition, Vasavan said: “The fact that the head of the opposition will assist there remains to be confirmed. The project recognized the contributions made during the government of Oommen Chandy. Although the left did not agree with the initial agreement, the real construction began during the mandate of the LDF. The Port de Vizhinjam project required a strong will of the LDF.

(With the exception of the title, this story has not been published by NDTV staff and is published from a unionized flow.)



